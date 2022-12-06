Neena Gupta opens up on Bollywood accusations glorifying violence, clarifies it depends on an individual | Hindi Movie News





Neena Gupta has always carved out her own niche, both on and off screen. Whether it’s her acting prowess or her personal life, nothing about the 63-year-old’s life is usual or mundane, but she firmly acknowledges that fact and lives her life in her own way. Struggling to get good roles until a few years ago, Neena now has her plate full and has recently been appreciated for films like

badhaai ho83,

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the recent

uunchai. The veteran actor will soon be in

Vadh, an emotional crime thriller, starring Sanjay Mishra. In the film, the two will play an older couple going about their usual lives, until a crime upends their quiet existence and uproots their world. Recently, there have been discussions of cinema glorifying violence, with for example the murder of Shraddha Walkar where it was reported that Aaftab Poonawala, who was also her boyfriend, was inspired by crime shows and films and had used this modus operandi to murder the young girl. Saying that cinema shows both sides of the coin, Neena Gupta told The Indian Express that it is up to each individual to decide what they would like to inculcate in their daily life. Elaborating further, the actor said respect for parents, honesty, and moral uprightness are also shown in movies, so people should choose that as well. Vadh hits theaters later this week.

