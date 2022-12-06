Entertainment
ETMarkets management discussion | Backed by Bollywood stars, IPO-linked DroneAcharya will soon start manufacturing drones
The bid is said to be 62.90 lakh shares of the start-up in the price range of Rs 52-54 per share. Of the 62.90 shares offered, 8.98 lakh shares are reserved for HNIs, 11.94 lakh shares are reserved for QIBs and 20.92 lakh shares will be offered to retail investors.
The shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Exchange. The new funds raised will be used to purchase and manufacture drones, sensors and processing infrastructure.
Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations spoke to ET Markets about the company’s future plans:
The drone industry itself is very new for Indian investors. Can you help us understand your business model?
We are a fully integrated drone innovation company in India. We provide modernization solutions for everything related to drones for B2C/Academia, B2B and B2G. Our offers are divided into verticals – Training & Talent Hub (through our various training programs). We are one of the fastest growing DGCA (Remote Pilot Training Organization) certified RPTOs in India. We see a great opportunity in the training of defense personnel in the coming months.
Within nine months, we certified over 200 drone pilots and launched our second RPTO in Gujarat in association with Rashtriya Raksha University, while the first was in Pune, Maharashtra. Other than that, we also offer courses in drone building, GIS for drones, Python for GIS, aerial cinematography, drone racing and application-specific courses such as drones in agriculture and disaster management.
Our other line of business is Drone as a Service (DaaS). We have experience conducting our drone surveys and inspections in areas such as agriculture, mining, smart cities, water resources, power lines, and law and order. Having a team that has been in the drone industry since 2013, we have cumulative surveying experience mapping over 15,000 km2 of area using drones.
We also provide end-to-end drone data processing, GIS-based actionable output creation, algorithm and model building, and software development. Our domain-specific solutions include crop health analysis for agriculture, thermal inspection of assets and utilities, live videography for security and surveillance, volume estimation for mining, mapping for urban development and demarcation of field boundaries for revenue and taxation.
We are in the process of launching our own Made in India drone and drone parts manufacturing unit, made possible through partnerships with global drone manufacturers.
Do you intend to enter manufacturing?
Having a team that has been in the drone industry since 2013, we have cumulative experience in surveying and mapping over 15,000 km2 of area by drones.
We are not limited to simple drone data collection, we also provide end-to-end drone data processing, creation of GIS-based actionable outputs, construction of algorithms and models and development of software.
Additionally, we are in the process of launching our own manufacturing unit for Indian-made drones and drone parts, through partnerships with global drone manufacturers. This is a positive step towards making India a global drone hub by 2030 as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
How have your revenues and results increased over the past quarters?
Our first year of operation, post-Covid-19, was in fiscal year 2022-23. We achieved revenue of Rs 3.58 crore and net profit of Rs 40 lakh. In the first quarter of FY22-23, our revenue stood at Rs 3.08 crore and net profit at Rs 70 lakh. Most of the income comes from training. About 60% of our revenue comes from training, 30% from services and 10% from the sale of drones.
What will be the main growth triggers for you in the coming years?
Training and manufacturing are going to play a major role in DroneAcharya’s growth story as a global brand. We not only target Indian market but also Southeast Asia, Middle East, USA and Central Asia.
What are the unexplored possibilities that can open up new opportunities for the drone industry in India?
Data intelligence and automation are the areas we still need to explore. These could be the possible areas we could venture into once we achieve our goal of global expansion through training and manufacturing.
(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)
