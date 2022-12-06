Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s Parth Samthaan on His Bollywood Debut With Sanjay Dutt, Tasting Life’s Chess | EXCLUSIVE





In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, Parth Samthaan spoke about his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt. The actor also revealed how he reacted to the setbacks he faced in his life.

Bombay ,

Sanjay Dutt with Parth Samthaan.

By Grace Cyril: Parth Samthaan is on the rise! He is currently winning hearts with his performance as Manav on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4. Not only that, Parth will also soon be making his long-awaited Bollywood debut with none other than Sanjay Dutt! With so much on his plate, the actor is pretty excited. In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, Parth Samthaan opened up about his early life in Bollywood, life failures and more. Excerpts from the conversation: From Gumrah you have come a long way. Have you ever faced a setback in your career where you felt like giving up but only came out stronger? From Gumrah, I found my way, my way. There have been ups and downs. I wouldn’t say that there have been all the ups in my life. Sure, I had my stockings on, but that’s something I chose because I wanted to get used to it. You cannot always be successful; you should also taste some failures so that you can work hard and motivate others as well as yourself. I appreciate life now and I am also grateful to the people who supported me. You are also making your Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt. How was it? It was amazing. It’s always exciting to work with such fantastic people as Sanjay (Dutt) sir, Raveena (Tandon) maam, a great group of people. I liked filming in Delhi. I can’t wait for people to watch it. What difference did you feel shooting for television and film? It’s very different. On television, you have deadlines. You shoot every day from Monday to Saturday. We didn’t have a vacation. It’s also more dramatic. Starting in 2014, Kaisi Ye Yaariaan is back with a fourth season in 2022. In eight years, how has the show changed? How has your character evolved? Our series has evolved a lot and even our characters have evolved. We started in 2014 as middle school students. Now you will see us as career-oriented people who are also trying to balance their relationship. You will see marriages, cohabitations, separate lives, breakups, etc. We showed how real-life couples of today’s generation feel love. These are the issues we are going to tackle this season. My character has become more mature now. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan began streaming on VOOT from December 2. Posted on: December 6, 2022

