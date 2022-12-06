Kirstie Alley, star of ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’, died at 71 | Entertainment

Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role in ‘Cheers’ and films like ‘Look Who’s Talking’, has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker on it social media.
“We are sad to inform you that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a recently discovered battle with cancer,” the statement read.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her endless zest for life and all the adventures that lay ahead,” the family statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.”
“Our mother’s joy and passion for life, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy in creating, was unparalleled and leaves us inspired to live life to the full as she did. did,” the statement read.
Donovan Daughtry, a rep for Alley, also confirmed to CNN via email that the actress had passed away.
Early career
A two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1951.
After a notable role in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” in 1982, she had roles in films like “Blind Date” in 1984 and “Summer School” in 1987 opposite Mark Harmon.
That same year, Alley would follow Shelley Long to star opposite Ted Danson in the later part of the classic television sitcom “Cheers,” which premiered in 1982. Alley first appeared in 1987, playing the role of strong and independent bar manager Rebecca Howe, remaining on the acclaimed show until its end in 1993.
After winning Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1991 for “Cheers” and another for Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special for “David’s Mother” in 1994, she once again found success on television in the late 90s with the series “Veronica’s Closet”. “, which earned him another Emmy nomination.
Additionally, Alley has starred in a number of memorable movies, like the 1990s “Look Who’s Talking,” “Madhouse” and 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous” with Ellen Barkin.
In 2005, Alley co-wrote and starred in the Showtime comedy “Fat Actress” before foraying into reality television.
She appeared on ‘Kirstie Alley’s Big Life’ in 2010, appeared on season 12 of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ the following year and came second in season 22 of the UK version of ‘Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018. In 2022, she appeared on season 7 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer”.
Although she had an impressive job, the latter part of her career was marked by Alley’s penchant for stirring up controversy, especially via social media.
In a 2007 interview, Alley said she was proud of her boundless ways.
“I always felt like if someone asked me something, they wanted the real answer,” Alley told Good Housekeeping. “I think there’s something about being from Kansas too. Usually people think I’m from New York. The only similarity between New Yorkers and Midwesterners is what you see is what you get.”
“His charisma has always been emblematic”
John Travolta, who starred with Alley in the 1989 hit ‘Look Who’s Talking’ as well as two sequels, wrote of instagram Monday, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we’ll see each other again.”
Jamie Lee Curtis – who worked with Alley in 2016 on episodes of the TV series ‘Scream Queens’ – shared a statement on Facebook to pay tribute to the late actress, writing, “She was a great comic sheet in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mom wear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree on some things, but we had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”
Josh Gad tweeted: “My heart breaks for Kirstie and her family. Whether it was her genius in ‘Cheers’ or her magnetic performance in the ‘Look Who’s Talking’ franchise, her smile was always infectious, her laugh was always infectious and his charisma has always been iconic. RIP.”
Alley’s “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson said Deadline he had just watched Alley in an episode of the series on a plane before learning of her death.
“I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers,'” Danson told the outlet. “That was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was really brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny.”
“She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh just as hard today. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I’m so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh,” Danson added. “I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”
Fellow “Cheers” star Rhea Perlman told CNN in a statement that she and Alley became instant friends on the set of “Cheers.”
“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless,” Perlman said. “We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We spent the night at her house, with scavenger hunts she created. She has threw huge Halloween and Easter parties and invited the entire crew of the show and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children dearly. I’ve never met anyone “one like her from a distance. I feel so grateful to have known her. I will miss her very, very much.”
“Baywatch” actor Parker Stevenson, who was married to Alley from 1983 to 1997 and is the father of her two children, also paid tribute to her on social media. In an Instagram post, confirmed to be Stevenson’s by a rep for the actor, he wrote: “Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. We will miss you.”
