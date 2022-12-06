Not just Bollywood | Gurinder Chadha: I love Sanjay Dutt and want to make a Punjabi film with him

In conversation with Kenyan-born British director Gurinder Chadha at the Red Sea International Film Festival about her journey in the entertainment industry from a BBC journalist to a filmmaker, growing up in Britain, wanting to make a film in Punjabi with actor Sanjay Dutt and why it is always difficult to convince people to finance a film even if it is very commercial.

Tell us about your background in the entertainment industry as a director.

Growing up in Britain, there were a lot of Brits who looked down on us with pity as if we were some poor thing suffering from a cultural crisis. So, I realized that people who are monocultural or monolingual have a hard time understanding the mentality of those who are multilingual or multicultural. Britain has changed a lot from what I experienced when I was young. The first sentences I said were i want likna (I want to write) and i want roti khana (I want to eat food). So my first sentences were a mixture of English and Punjabi. So all of my films are about taking up a cultural experience at the crossroads of different cultures from different generations, but not about telling these stories in a problematic way, but about telling them in a human way from my point of view. And that’s the reason my movies love play it like Beckham and others have traveled the world so well.

I started out as a film journalist at the BBC, but found that I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, but had to do what I was told to do. It gave me the skills we have to control narratives and control them in a way that is accessible to a full audience. I realized that I couldn’t control the narrative as a BBC journalist. But I realized that as a filmmaker, I can control the storytelling, but in a way that’s accessible to the audience.

During my stay in Britain, there were a lot of filmmakers making art films. But I never went to film school. I come from a background in journalism, but I made the decision when I became a filmmaker that the people in my film should enjoy the films as much as the audience. So I was very commercial in that regard. I wanted to reach a wide audience and that is always my intention. I still have trouble convincing people to fund what I want to do, which is very commercial. But that’s the hardest part of making a movie.

By making stars

What’s great is that I launched brilliant careers. I made stars. Kiara Knightly arrived and auditioned. It was the first big movie, then recently the next James Bond. It will be Aaron Taylor-Johnson who was in my filmAngus, Thongs and Perfect snuggle. I had to fight with Paramount Studios who made this movie. I said, I really want to cast this guy. I think it’s huge. He’s going to be a big talent, a big star. And they were like, Well, nobody knows who he is. And I said, I know. But trust me and then I threw it away. And of course now if he becomes the next Bond I’ll take all the credit.

Where is women’s football in terms of popularity and media visibility considering that Bend It Like Beckham has completed twenty years?

Many female champions later said they only started playing football after watching Bend it like Beckham. I’m very proud of that. Even in India there was a Bend It Like Beckham league and I was talking to a person who is looking to create sports development especially in Punjab to train athletes for the world leagues and we will have trained athletes from Punjab. I have also seen women in the Middle East playing football. I think it’s a great leveling sport and I think women are getting their due on the sport now.

On making a Punjabi film

I love actor Sanjay Dutt. I met his sister last week and told her that I wanted to make a film with him in Punjabi. I came up with a great idea but now what I need is a good Punjabi screenwriter who can sit down and write and we can put it together.

