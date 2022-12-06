Shah Rukh Khan shoots first Bollywood movie at NEOM – Fast Company Middle East



NEOM is becoming a major center for film and television production. Recently, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan filmed his next feature film Soakwhich takes place in various parts of the world, in the sprawling region along the Red Sea coast in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made during the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, when NEOM Managing Director Wayne Borg said, “It was significant”, both in terms of ” the scale of production it brings” and as an “entry to start demonstrating to the Indian market what we can offer”. “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the crew and everyone who made this #Dunki filming schedule so smooth,” Khan posted on Instagram. Over the past 18 months, NEOM has hosted approximately 26 projects, including Desert Warrior, directed by Rupert Wyatt and starring Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie. According to reports, the 200 episodes per year Saudi soap opera Exceptional, produced by MBC, will also be filmed at NEOM. NEOM, which offers a cash back production program of over 40%, has built a solid infrastructure and is becoming a highly competitive proposition for international productions. NEOM Media Village currently has a state-of-the-art 2,400 square meter sound stage, complete with background installations. At Bajdah Desert Studios, there are two 3,000 square meter sound stages, with four more expected to go live by the end of 2022. “Obviously, production incentives play a critical role in terms of attracting productions, but are best leveraged when the whole package is in place: infrastructure, international production expertise on the ground, depth of team and ease of doing business,” Borg said earlier. .

