Diljit Dosanjh accuses toxic Bollywood culture of moving away from movies





Diljit Dosanjh has always been the poster child for Punjabi cinema among the rest of the entertainment industry. The singer-turned-actor made his Hindi film debut with stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To install Udta Punjab. After which he went on to act in several other Bollywood projects like Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newz, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. It was most recently seen in Netflixs Jogi directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Tiger Ek Tha celebrity. A recent interview with Diljits caused quite a stir. In it, he opened up about his disinterest in certain widespread practices in the entertainment industry, including Bollywood, and why movies in general have become less of a priority for him. diljit said movie mate, It’s not just Bollywood. Nothing, apart from the music, is a priority for me. Music is the love that I will make. I was not born and raised in Mumbai, I don’t even know many people here. Previously I felt it was my downside that I couldn’t mingle with people, but now I feel it’s a plus that luckily I can’t do that. I love myself. He added, I can’t network, I can’t attend parties, I can’t call people every day. I’ve seen actors call their producers six times by video from the sets! I am not joking! They say to them: We are now doing this, now we are doing that. Principal kaha hadd ho gayi (I think it’s too much). I can not do that, Dosanjh also clarified that he can no longer worry about flattering Bollywood filmmakers in order to land interesting projects. He said, I can’t do it, so I let it go, and I took what was happening to me. I want to be happy (you should be happy). You can work with a great director after desperate attempts, after pleasing them. All the discussions that take place are so fake that I can’t even hear them. They know it too but it’s not their fault I think that’s how it works Do you think this is the right attitude to have for Diljit? Let us know in the comments! Source:movie mate

