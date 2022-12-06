Entertainment
Hollywood stars react to Kirstie Alley’s death
Hollywood remembers Kirstie Alley after her death.
On Monday, True and Lillie Parker, the two children of Cheers alum, announced that the Emmy-winning actress had died of cancer. She was 71 years old.
As news of her death circulated, many stars paid tribute to Alley to PEOPLE and on social media.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Alley’s Cheers Costar Kelsey Grammer said of the news, “I’ve always believed that grieving a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I love it.”
Companion Cheers stars Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman also expressed their sadness in statements to PEOPLE.
“I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. This was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it,” Danson said. “Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh just as hard today. As I got off the plane, I learned that Kirstie had passed away. I’m so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to his children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”
Perlman added: “Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy in being was limitless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved children and my children loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, complete with scavenger hunts she created. She threw huge Halloween and Easter parties and invited the entire show crew and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I have never met anyone like her. I feel so grateful to have known her. I will miss her very, very much.”
Alley’s friend and companion Scream Queens alum Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo of the two from the Fox series on Instagram.
“I just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has passed away,” she wrote before hailing Alley “as a great comedy movie in @tvscreamqueens and beautiful mama bear in her very real life.”
Speaking of their personal bond, Curtis continued, “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree on some things, but we had a respect and a connection. mutual funds. Sad news.”
Tim Allen, co-star of Alley in the 1997 film For the richest or the poorest, tweeted: “A sweet soul has passed away in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all of her family.”
John Travoltawho starred in the 1989 film Look who’s talking with Alley, wrote on Instagram, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I have ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will meet again.”
Alley It takes two costar, Steve Guttenberg too posted a tribute on Instagram for the actress. “Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread. ‘Steve, I know all about you and your love of rye bread. Eat tuna.’ We were repeating It takes two, and every day she amazed me with her tangible generosity and with her soul. The world is kinda empty without Kirstie,” he wrote.
Broadway and film star Kristin Chenoweth wrote on Twitter: “RIP Kirstie. I loved you so much. We’ll see each other again.”
Jack Harry wrote a tribute of its own on Twitter, alongside a tweet Alley wrote in 2018. “Whether you agree with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many across the screen and with his warm and hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. of a kind,” she wrote.
In a tweet, Megyn Kelly wrote of Alley’s death: “This is such sad news. A beautiful, courageous, funny and beloved woman. Rest in peace, Kirstie Alley.
Taylor Lautner, who also starred in Scream Queens with Alley, shared a moment from the series on his Instagram Story.
“an honor to work with you and get to know your Kirstie. RIP,” Lautner wrote, adding a heart emoji.
Valérie Bertinelli shared a broken heart emoji and a praying hands emoji, writing on Twitter, “Oh Kirstie rest in peace ”
Scott Baio too writing news“What a sweet, talented person. We will miss you. I send my deepest condolences to your children and other loved ones.”
Musician Travis Tritt tweeted that he was “shocked and saddened by Kirstie Alley news.”
RELATED VIDEO: The Cheers According to Kirstie Alley, the cast blundered ‘more than they acted’
Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced that the actress had died of cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley passed away on Monday.
“We are sad to inform you that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a recently discovered battle with cancer,” they said in a statement.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her endless zest for life and all the adventures that lay ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.”
Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.
The siblings recalled their mother’s “joy of life and passion, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy in creating, was unparalleled and leaves us inspired to live life fully as she did”.
They also thanked the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at Moffitt Cancer Center before concluding their statement by asking fans to “respect our privacy during this difficult time.”
