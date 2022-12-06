Oye Oye daughter Sonam returns to Bollywood; says, I want to work with Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey and Vishal Bhardwaj : Bollywood News





Bollywood actress Sonam, who was known for films like Vijay, Tridevand Viswatma, discussed his plans to return to Bollywood. The actress has been away from the industry for more than three decades. After being married to filmmaker Rajiv Rai and contemplating the attempt on her life by hitmen, the actress had moved out of India. But now that she has returned to the city, she has decided to return to the entertainment industry as well. The actress decided to give a candid interview to ETimes where she discussed her future plans in the industry. Oye Oye daughter Sonam returns to Bollywood; said, I want to work with Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey and Vishal Bhardwaj Talking about leaving Bollywood, Sonam said, I quit movies at a very young age as I got married and then had to leave India due to personal reasons. I really don’t know what was going through my head at that moment. I wanted to start a family. I think I was too young to realize the ramifications. I was only seventeen and a half then. I was too naive. For the uninitiated, Sonam and Rajiv Rai split in 2016. The actress then confessed that she moved away more than five years ago, but the pandemic stalled her comeback plans. I had slipped into the city about five years ago. I actually wanted to go out three years ago, but COVID threw a spanner, she added. The decision came after the actress realized how much she misses being a part of the industry. The industry has been very supportive of me. They made me feel very important and happy. I have no major regrets, no major complaints. However, she confessed that there were few offers that she regretted giving up. I was offered Baaghi as the female lead opposite Salman Khan. And I refused looters (with Sunny Deol) too. I had decided to start a new life. I was going to get married. But I wish I had done Baaghi. I have a lot of respect for Salman Khan and I’m a huge fan of his. Readers may recall that Sonam was also part of many multi-stars. In fact, when Yash Chopra threw her in Vijay, she shared the heroine tag with Meenakshi Seshadri. Being candid about her relationship with her female co-stars, she continued, No two heroines can be friends. But, I had no acrimonious equation with a heroine. Coming to her return to B-town, the actress also has an idea of ​​what she wants in the future. I’ve lived in the UK and the US, I’ve traveled the world actually. This is my second round. And, as my Instagram account says, I was lost and now I find myself. I want to meet new people now and work with them. I feel like I still have a lot to learn. And, I’m ready to learn. I haven’t kept in touch with the industry. I would like to know. I want to work with Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey and Vishal Bhardwaj. I love their style of cinema. And I want to do web shows; I love OTT; I consume a lot of content in the OTT space. She concluded by adding that her family also supported her decision. My son says I should do whatever makes me happy. Others are unsure as I continue to waver in my decision. But now I have finally decided. Read also: Rajiv Rai and Sonam divorce BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

