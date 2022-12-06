Bollywood actress Malaika Arora opens up about her split from Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in the first episode of her reality show, Moving in with Malaika, which was released on Monday. The actress was in conversation with Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on the show and she discussed her present and past relationships with the Hand Hoon Nadirector.

Malaika revealed on the show that she was the one who proposed to Arbaaz, saying, I’m the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. Arbaaz didn’t propose to me. It was the reverse. In fact, I said, I want to get married. Are you ready? Very kindly, he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and said to me: You choose the day and the place.

The actress also added that she married Arbaaz only because she wanted to get out of her house. She described the actor as a beautiful person and also shared how he supported her during difficult times. She also said that Arbaaz was someone who would stand by you no matter what.

Opening up about her marriage to the actor, Malaika said: We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I have changed too. I also wanted different things in life. Somehow I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way to do that was if I could let go of some ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people we are. We have a child together. So it’s something that will never change. But I think we’re much better people. Then I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We have become angry, negative people. To this, Farah added, Towards the end. Until Dabang, you were all fine. Then I also saw the difference.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married on December 12, 1998. They announced their separation in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage and in May 2017 they officially filed for divorce. Reportedly, Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is seeing model Giorgia Andriani.