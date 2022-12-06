5 Bollywood Couples Who Became Proud Parents in 2022





While there’s no shortage of celebrity weddings this year, plenty of celebrities have also become parents. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, here are some Bollywood couples who have embraced parenthood this year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia and Ranbir became the proud parents of a baby girl they named Raha Kapoor. She was born on November 6. Alia took to her social media to share the news with her fans and wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! I love, love, love Alia and Ranbir (sic). She captioned it with a heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Sonam and Anand were blessed with a baby boy named Vayu on August 20. The actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans with a caption that read, “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this adventure. It’s just the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy in January and they named their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The duo shared the news on social media with a caption that read, “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much (sic). Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Bipasha and Karan welcomed a baby girl on November 12 and named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. While announcing their baby girl’s name on social media, Bipasha and Karan shared a joint post with a caption that read, “The physical manifestation of our love and Ma’s blessings is here now and it is divine. Bipasha and Karan (sic). » Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara and Vignesh became parents to twins through surrogacy. They shared the news with their fans and also revealed the names of their twins – “Uyir” and “Ulagam”. The post shared by Vignesh read, “Nayan and I have become Amma and Appa. We are lucky to have twin babies. All our prayers, the blessings of our ancestors combined with all the good manifestations made, came 2gethr in the form of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life seems brighter and more beautiful. God is doubly great.

