Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to unveil trophy ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Reports





Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of the tournament final, sources close to the megastar have confirmed to The Times of India. She will become the first Indian or global actress to be honored with this duty. The tournament final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest sporting event in the world. Few occasions, if any, are more important than that. It is therefore a huge feather in the cap of the Indian actress. Deepika Padukone becomes the first global player to unveil the FIFA WORLD CUP TROPHY in the final; adding yet another highlight to his global achievements! Deepika at her highest position of success! Kudos to you QUEEN Deepika Padukone becomes the first global player to unveil the FIFA WORLD CUP TROPHY in the final; adding yet another highlight to his global achievements! Deepika at her highest position of success! Kudos to you QUEEN https://t.co/rIw12CaQ3d The Round of 16 tournament is currently underway. Thirty-two of the best football teams in the world took part in the Qatar showpiece. The culmination of the group stages saw only 16 survivors. The battle for the final eight is currently underway, with six having already obtained birth. The Netherlands, Argentina, France, reigning world champions, England, Croatia and Brazil, five-time winners, sealed their birth for the quarter-finals. Spain are set to face Morocco next and Portugal face Switzerland later tomorrow. Superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have already set the stage on fire. Mbappe currently leads the Golden Boot race with five goals to his name. Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to show his greatness when Portugal take on Switzerland tomorrow. By his astronomical standards, the legendary striker has been a shadow of himself in Qatar. However, everything can change in an instant. Besides the big names, lesser-known countries like Morocco and Croatia have also caught the eye. Japan and South Korea also deserve applause for their valiant efforts. Who are the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup? The FIFA World Cup is a unique competition and it is difficult to single out any particular team as favourites. Few predicted that Croatia would reach the final last season. This edition also provided some memorable upheavals. The Belgian and German heavyweights had to pack their bags early after the group stage exits. Brazil, Argentina, France, Spain and England are the consensus favourites. However, Morocco could plant some plans. With Cristiano Ronaldo at his side, Portugal can take on anyone if the superstar delivers. Regardless of the favourites, fans were treated to nothing but the highest quality of football.



