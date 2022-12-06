Why can’t Malaika Arora be a Bollywood actress? 49 year old woman expresses her fear – read on





First published December 6, 2022, 2:28 p.m. IST

Malaika Arora Expresses Her Afraid To Speak Dialogues In Hotstar Specials’ “Moving In With Malaika” Which Is Now Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar Photo courtesy: Instagram This famous Bollywood diva has been through it all. Malaika Arora, a beautiful and inspiring superstar who has won millions of hearts with her incredible dancing skills and captivating charisma, is making her highly anticipated digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Photo courtesy: Instagram Moving In With Malaika, a brand new exclusive show on Hotstar Specials, will see her tell viewers about her life through never-before-seen dialogue. The series, directed by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, is available now (Monday through Thursday). Photo courtesy: Instagram The opening episode of the series gives viewers insight into Malaika Arora’s abilities, flaws, and concerns. She openly shares her worries and how she is working to overcome them little by little. Photo courtesy: Instagram When asked by her manager Ekta if she avoided a film script because of her acting phobia, Malaika replied, “I’m not avoiding it… Simply put, I’m not sure. worry that my fear of I’ve always had some anxiety about speaking in front of others and feeling really comfortable using conversation to express my emotions. probably avoids because of this. Photo courtesy: Instagram Malaika continues, “Over the years I’ve seen and read a ton of scripts, but somewhere I’ve always turned away. That’s another fear of mine, I guess. Before, I hated having to make something up. and say it. in front of others, even at school. This seemed like the most difficult task. I thought there was so much pressure that it would be uncomfortable for me. If I had to study something, I couldn’t eat, sleep or do anything else, so I always had this phobia. Photo courtesy: Instagram To find out if she could overcome her fears and do the unexpected, watch Hotstar Specials Moving in with Malaika streaming exclusively now on Disney+ Hotstar.

