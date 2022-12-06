Entertainment
What is the real reason why Bollywood movies fail at the box office? seems pahwa exposed
Theater is the basis for moving forward
Most of the actors start from the theater but they have their eyes on the movies, which is very strange. It’s very difficult for people to have a career in acting because there’s less money here, because of which you can’t survive. In this too it is our fault because we did not try to bring the theater into all the houses. All the young people who joined him only did so. Today, theater is slowly taking on a different form. This is the basis for an actor to advance. There is no harm in continuing. It’s good that new artists are interested in the theater. We have spent so many years in this field, so as an artist it is our duty to do something so that people can learn from theatre.
Difficult to bring realistic cinema to life
Huge box office hype has been placed on the films. Movies that don’t go to the box office, people often don’t go see them. Whereas, when we go to make realistic cinema, we put it in another category. As soon as it is separated, its public leaves. The common man doesn’t go to see it because he doesn’t see the glam, dreamlike actors in these films. That’s why these films suffer. The producers are afraid to make such films because of the loss. Bringing realistic cinema to life is as difficult as the theatre. However, now that people are more interested in realistic cinema, they have a choice to watch something different. Now, people enjoy these films by rejecting commercial films outright. With the advent of OTT, such films have reached the public.
Lucknow is a city of culture. Every time I came here, I received great happiness. You get a lot of love from people. This city is very comfortable even in terms of shooting. The flavor of the city is also excellent. I like chaat, dumplings here. Likewise, there are many other things that I appreciate.
Sema Pehwa.
good job and money
It will certainly take time, but times are about to change. It will be our effort to show more and more good work to people, so that they become our regular viewers. So it is possible that they will also see our films in the room. The public knows that there will be no dancing or singing in our films. If he wants to see, then he will have to watch films by great filmmakers. I am not at all against commercial cinema. I think that if such films are not made, our industry will not work either. You have to see how our cinema can take shape, where the work is good and the money too.
The focus remains on winning the hearts of the public.
It is very rare that the artist has a choice in the choice of the character. We have to work if we want to survive in the industry. Sometimes work is not on our mind, but if other things are in our favor, then yes is said for that. Somewhere or the other, a compromise has to be made. There are a lot of problems, but our goal is to win the hearts of the public and we hope that we will be up to it. It will be our effort to bring good films to the public.
The reason for not playing movies must be found
If the public does not go to see the film, low-budget films will be made. We will also have less money. When our fees are lower, we will also think once before working on why this film should be made. Actors, directors, producers are all under pressure not to broadcast films. Anything that gets better will be appreciated. If Southern films are doing well, then they should be praised. If Bollywood movies are not doing well, we should find out why.
