Phoenix notes progress on Tempe entertainment district issues





INDEPENDENT MEDIA Sky Harbor officials remain opposed to building residential units under flight paths in Tempe’s proposed entertainment district, but are “grateful” for the work that has been done to mitigate potential problems for the airport. The Tempe City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 29, approved a key aspect of a plan for an entertainment district, which would include a 46-acre Arizona Coyotes hockey arena on the northeast corner of Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. The vote could leave it to Tempe voters to decide the fate of the project, which would also include a concert hall, hotels, multi-family residential units, retail and restaurants. The Arizona Coyotes, according to Tempe, have pledged to collect the petition signatures needed to return the draft to the ballot as early as May 16. Ahead of the Nov. 29 vote, Sky Harbor officials met with Tempe and worked with the developer to ensure the airport “receives protections to support its long-term growth and future development,” Julie said. Rodriguez, deputy aviation director of Phoenix. . “Negotiations were successfully completed prior to the Tempe City Council’s vote.” Phoenix officials said they “must continue” to oppose the construction of residential units in a very noisy area below flight paths. “While the airport must continue to oppose construction of residential units in the high noise area under two converging flight paths, the City of Phoenix Aviation Department is grateful to the City of Tempe and to the developer of the Tempe Entertainment District for taking steps to largely mitigate potential development impacts on Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport,” Phoenix officials said. “We will continue to work with Tempe and the developer to move forward on the commitments made.” Among others, they include: Consultation on crane heights and mitigation measures if a crane creates performance issues for airlines.

Full compensation against disputes regarding noise and vibration caused by aircraft.

Restrictions on events that may impact the operation of Sky Harbor. Tempe officials wouldn’t elaborate on details that have “evolved over time,” citing solicitor-client privilege. But a spokesperson responded in an email: “Tempe appreciates the sentiments expressed by the airport on Tuesday and shares a desire to continue to work collaboratively.” According to Rodriguez, Sky Harbor is also working with Tempe to seek a permanent resolution “on our differences in interpretation of the binding intergovernmental agreement that exists between our two cities,” Rodriguez said. Phoenix executives have previously said the inclusion of residential units as part of the project violates a longstanding intergovernmental agreement. They reiterated their opposition at that time by sending thousands of letters to Tempe residents and others stating the airport’s opposition and the potential effects a project including housing would have on the area. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said the mail was a “scare tactic”. “This is not a game, and the people of Tempe should not be used as pawns,” he said in an earlier statement. “No one should try to manipulate our community’s basic feelings of safety.” Regarding the intergovernmental agreement, Woods said Sky Harbor’s statement that multifamily housing in the development would violate a 1994 agreement is “significantly inaccurate.” “Those interested in living on the proposed site would be well informed before making decisions – as would the thousands of other residents adjacent to Lake Tempe Town who have already chosen to live in an area with aircraft noise. Moreover, they do so in developments that met with no opposition from the airport when they were proposed and built.

