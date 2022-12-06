Entertainment
More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster
New York
CNN Business
Don’t mess with Swifties.
More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans are suing Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., parent of Ticketmaster, for unlawful conduct in the chaotic sale of the pop stars tour, claiming the ticketing giant violated antitrust laws. among others.
The lawsuit, filed in a California court Friday, alleges that Ticketmaster and its parent company were anti-competitive, charging higher prices to fans in the presale, sale and resale market. He claims that Ticketmaster requires viewers to use its site exclusively and controls all registrations and access to Swifts The Eras Tour.
The Swifties are seeking a $2,500 fine for each violation, which could add up, based on the millions of angry fans who didn’t receive tickets.
The lawsuit also claimed that since Ticketmaster has deals with major touring stages, Swift has no choice but to work with Ticketmaster due to the size of her fanbase. It also alleges that Ticketmaster profits from the resale of tickets in the secondary market by adding service fees to its fan-to-fan exchange.
Ticketmaster is a monopoly only interested in taking every dollar it can from a captive audience, according to the lawsuit.
Pre-sale tickets for The Eras Tour have frustrated Swift fans across the country in a debacle that has dominated headlines for weeks. In November, verified fans received a pre-sale code, but when sales began, high demand rumbled through the website and millions of Swifties couldn’t get their hands on a ticket. Pre-sale tickets for Capital One cardholders caused similar frustration, then Ticketmaster canceled sales to the general public, citing extraordinarily high demand and insufficient remaining ticket supply.
The lawsuit alleges that the company intentionally and deliberately misled TaylorSwiftTix presale ticket holders by providing codes to 1.4 million verified fans, despite the lack of seats. Ticketmaster said more than two million tickets were sold on the first day of sales for its upcoming tour, the biggest-selling for any artist in a single day.
Millions of fans waited for up to eight hours and were unable to purchase tickets due to an insufficient number of tickets, the lawsuit said. Ticketmaster intentionally provided codes when it could not fulfill requests.
The 26 Swifties suing the ticketing company are spread across the country, from Utah to North Carolina. CNN has contacted Ticketmaster for comment. Jennifer Kinder, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the case, said she was awaiting acceptance by the clerk.
Taylor Swift spoke in a heartfelt post about the ticketing errors, writing on Instagram that there were a host of reasons people had such a hard time getting tickets, and said the experience was excruciating to watch.
In a blog post which has since been taken down, Ticketmaster said its Verified Fans system, a mechanism to weed out bots by giving presale codes to individuals, could not keep up with the intense demand. About 3.5 million people signed up for the program to buy Swift tickets, its biggest ever signup. This unprecedented demand, combined with a staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who did not have invite codes, drove unprecedented traffic to its site, Ticketmaster said, and basically broken.
Ticketmaster has apologized to Swift and her fans for the terrible experience some have had trying to purchase tickets and said it will work to bolster our technology for the new bar which has been created at the request of the Swifts tour.
The box office debacle has angered several lawmakers, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, head of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, who wrote an open letter to the CEO of Ticketmasters, saying she has serious concerns about the company’s operations.
In addition, the Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into Live Nation, a source told CNN, to determine whether the company has a monopoly on the concert market, including buying tickets.
Live Nation responded in a statement posted to its website on Saturday, saying it takes its responsibilities under antitrust laws seriously and does not engage in behavior that could warrant antitrust litigation, let alone orders that would require a change in basic business practices.
CNNs Frank Pallotta and Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.
