On Broadway, Neil Diamond Seems a Drag and KPOP Needs a Revamp





Comment this story Comment NEW YORK Let psychology journals report that Broadway’s latest jukebox musical unveils a revolutionary new branch of psychoanalysis: call it hit song therapy. The healing effect seems to occur most successfully when platinum album numbers are dialed in by the patient, and even more optimally when the person on the couch is megastar Neil Diamond. The show exploring this new treatment modality literally places the famed singer-songwriter in the psychiatrist’s office. Its title is A Beautiful Noise, subtitled The Neil Diamond Musical, and it marked its official opening on Sunday night at the Broadhurst Theatre, in a production that manages to be both scintillating and dark. Sequins come in the form of millions of sequins adorning Emilio Sosas’ costumes for the musicals’ number one attraction: the charismatic Will Swenson, who plays Diamond in his Rise and manages to look eerily like the man who sold over 130 million records. The sadness originates in the tortured artist sadness that hangs over Diamond into old age, personified by Mark Jacoby, who sits in a chair for much of the show opposite Linda Powell, playing the Doctor. . The psychiatrist offers to peruse a huge published volume of his lyrics which includes Holly Holy, Love on the Rocks and, of course, Sweet Caroline as a therapeutic tool. And though A Beautiful Noise strikes a line of torment in its songbook, framing the show as a Depression-like Diamonds tour is inevitably dreary. We understand the difficulty of finding a new narrative hook in the cluttered field of jukebox musicals. But the joylessness of Diamonds’ personality, as detailed by musical comedy book writer Anthony McCracken, exists in a static and unnerving counterpoint to the dynamism of his music. Diamond comes across as so solipsistic that when the inevitable breakthrough occurs late in the proceedings between him and his doctor, there is no epiphany for the audience. Needless to say (probably), people who grew up loving Diamonds albums and gigs will be quite happy to check out the 29 numbers rolled out by director Michael Mayer and choreographed by Steven Hoggett. Set designer David Rockwell designs tall sliding platforms containing what looks like the strings of a harp or guitar; they’re lit by Kevin Adams in bright primary colors that belie the monochromatic vibe of the off-stage diamonds. Sometimes, too, the production turns on the lights in the house to encourage the audience to sing along to numbers they know by heart. Other songs are given to supporting characters in Diamond’s biography, including his ultimately disgruntled first and second wives, Jaye (Jessie Fisher) and Marcia (Robyn Hurder); his current wife, Katie, is only mentioned in a self-serving coda recited by Jacoby. Hoggett stakes out an explosive dance sequence for Hurder, but it’s Swenson with the workaholic role here, and A Beautiful Noise is lucky to have him. It was a breakout year for Swenson, following a magnetically energetic performance as the hyper-delusional Charles Guiteau in an off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidmans Assassins. Playing Diamond, Swenson shifts into a more moody gear. Without him, the strange lead A Beautiful Noise would really sing blues. Proof that the worlds of musical theater and pop entertainment are ever more resoundingly colliding can also be found at Broadways Circle in the Square Theatre, where the long-gestating KPOP officially opened. The concert-style show, about South Korean pop groups and the rise of a superstar, powerfully performed by South Korean singer-actress Luna, was supposed to have made a pre-Broadway stop at the anthem on the DC Wharf. This commitment last December was canceled by its producers due to the pandemic. Which is a shame, because the musical, originally developed off-Broadway at Ars Nova, would need dramaturgical refinement. Helen Park and Max Vernon’s music for up-and-coming fictional bands RTMIS (pronounced Artemis) and F8 (Fate) vibrates exuberantly, and it’s fun to absorb this contribution to the K-pop cultural movement. (Jennifer Webers’ choreography oozes with youthful flair.) But an episodic story involving 13 members of both bands; an authoritative producer (Jully Lee) who is also an ex-star; an aggressive documentary crew (Aubie Merrylees and Major Curda) and the origin story of a new star, Lunas MwE, inflate the narrative. As with A Beautiful Noise, you feel in KPOP the struggle to place pop concert performance in a new frame; KPOP was designed as an immersive experience for audiences that was later remade for standard theater seating. The wish is that director Teddy Bergman and writer Jason Kim could have streamlined some of the tired showbiz tropes and focused on what KPOP does best: sing and dance. A nice sound, The Neil Diamond Musical, music and lyrics by Neil Diamond, book by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Michael Mayer. Choreography, Steven Hoggett; musical supervision, Sonny Paladino; sets, David Rockwell; costumes, Emilio Sosa; lighting, Kevin Adams; sound, Jessica Paz. With Jessie Fisher, Michael McCormick, Bri Sudia, Tom Alan Robbins. About 2 hours. At the Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St., New York. download.com. KPOP, music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon, book by Jason Kim. Directed by Teddy Bergman. Choreography, Jennifer Weber; sets, Gabriel Hainer Evansohn; costumes, Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi; lighting, Jiyoun Chang; sound, Peter Fitzgerald and Andrew Keister; projection, Peter Nigrini. Starring Jinwoo Jung, Zachary Noah Piser. About 2 hours 15 minutes. At the Circle in the Square Theatre, 235 W. 50th St., New York. kpopbroadway.com.

