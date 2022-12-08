CMA Christmas and a Reba McEntire profile | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Among the network’s few Christmas musical specials of the year, CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) features established and up-and-coming artists performing holiday classics and new interpretations. Participants include Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle and The War and Treaty.

ABC continues the country theme with a new edition of Superstar (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), featuring singer and actress Reba McEntire. As a recording artist, she has few peers. Since the 1970s, she has placed over 100 songs on the charts, 25 of which reached No. 1, resulting in the sale of over 75 million records. She starred in the self-titled WB series Reba, which ran for six years, and in 2001 she portrayed sniper Annie Oakley in the Broadway musical Annie Get Your Gun. She later appeared in a live South Pacific presentation. More recent projects include a guest appearance in the absurd comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. She recently joined the cast of the ABC mystery David E. Kelley Big Sky and will soon star in the 2023 Lifetime drama The Hammer, based on the life of traveling Nevada circuit judge Kim Wanker.

The 2022 Netflix documentary In Broad Daylight: The Navarte Case examines the 2015 murder of a photojournalist and four women in a seemingly safe, middle-class neighborhood in Mexico City. Activists have not allowed police to forget about the crime, alleging that a political conspiracy may be behind the mass killing and its cover-up.

