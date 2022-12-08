Entertainment
Operation Sunshine fund awards $9,000
UTICA — The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties’ Operation Sunshine Fund has awarded $9,000 to nonprofits to support summer camping. After transitioning from a nonprofit affiliate of the Observer-Dispatch newspaper to a community foundation fund, Operation Sunshine Fund continues to maintain its original mission of providing underprivileged children with a summer camp experience.
Nine non-profit organizations received a $1,000 grant:
- Boy Scouts of America Leatherstocking Council;
- Oneida and Madison Counties Catholic Charities;
- NYPENN Pathways Girl Scouts;
- Fight the Kiwanis;
- Kelberman Center;
- Neighborhood center;
- Salvation Army of Rome;
- Salvation Army of Utica; and
- Thea Bowman House.
Operation Sunshine was founded in 1968 by Victor Ehre, then president of Utica Mutual Insurance Company. The Utica newspapers of the time—the morning Daily Press and the evening Observer-Dispatch—agreed to sponsor the effort and adopted the name “Operation Sunshine”. In 2021, the Operation Sunshine organization’s board of directors elected to dissolve its independent foundation and transitioned to an area of interest fund at the Community Foundation.
“Since 1968, Operation Sunshine has been a staple of our community under the direction of the Observer-Dispatch. The changes and restructuring of the newspaper made it necessary to find a way to maintain the mission of Operation Sunshine, and so it was transferred to the Community Foundation where we knew it would be in good hands,” said Dave Dudajek , former Operation Sunshine Board Member and Opinion Editor Observer-Dispatch.
“The goal, however, remains the same: to help needy children in our community through the generous donations that have supported Operation Sunshine for half a century. Helping local children and their families strengthens our community, and when that happens, we all become stronger,” added Dudajek.
As an independent organization, Operation Sunshine ran a holiday campaign to provide toys, clothing and food to families and children in need. As a Community Foundation fund, Operation Sunshine will focus solely on providing summer camping for area children.
The Community Foundation will identify eligible nonprofit partners to apply for camp support as funding becomes available. For more information about the fund or to donate, go online to foundationhoc.org/operationsunshine.
