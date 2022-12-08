The Top Gun Maverick actor turned down a major role in the MCU





Lucy Jo Finnighan Posted : 2022-12-08T17:27:30 Updated : 2022-12-08T17:27:38

An MCU role seems like every up-and-coming actor’s dream job, but this Top Gun Maverick star rejected the chance to play a big role. After a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and hilarious appearances in She-Hulk, Daredevil is officially back in the MCU, played by Charlie Cox. Matt Murdock will once again have his own show with Daredevil: Born Again, which will feature 18 episodes and the return of Kingpin. However, this show had to involve another actor in a significant role, and it’s someone you’ve probably seen in some huge blockbuster. The article continues after the announcement Top Gun Maverick actor turns down his role in Daredevil: Born Again With production on Daredevil: Born Again underway, there have been many interesting casting announcements. This includes Vincent DOnofrios Kingpin and Michael Gandolfini joining the cast. There are rumors that Jon Bernthal, aka The Punisher, is back. However, not everyone in Marvel accepted the role, including Top Gun: Maverick and The Good Place star Manny Jacinto. According to notable scooperDaniel RichtmannManny Jacinto turned down a role on the show, stating, “Not as big but still interesting, I think Manny Jacinto lost the major role in Daredevil: Born Again”. Although Jacinto doesn’t appear much in Top Gun: Maverick Vulture runs through every moment we see him in the movie, he’s still clearly a rising star, so it seems a shame that he’s passing on an MCU role. The article continues after the announcement It’s unclear why he rejected the part, but it could be a scheduling issue, as he’s set to star in the upcoming Star Wars project The Acolyte. That would still make him work with Disney, just in another department. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more. What MCU role did the Top Gun Maverick actor pass up? Richtman didn’t specify what Jacinto’s potential role would be, but we can speculate. A popular theory so far is that he would be playing Sam Chung, AKA Blindspot, who ends up being a sidekick for Daredevil. However, Chung is significantly younger than Murdock, which contrasts with the closer ages of Jacinto and Cox, so that may not be the case. The article continues after the announcement Another theory is that Jacinto was offered the role of Danny Rand, also known as the titular Iron Fist by his own Netflix series. Finn Jones originally played him, but fans were put off by his performance, so it could potentially be a recast. It should also be said that Sam Chung was previously played by actor James Chen on Iron Fist, so this would also be a recast. What role Jacinto would have played may never be known, but it’s certainly fun to imagine. Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024. You can find out more about the show here. The article continues after the announcement

