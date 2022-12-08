Distinguished Character Actor Pass – The Tennessee Tribune

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN He was probably best known for his long roles in Matlock and Walker Texas Ranger. But actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who died last week at 66, also played major roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as Top Gun and Die Hard.

In recent years, he had become a professor of cinema at the university.

Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength to all around her, UNLV Film President Heather Addison said in a statement. Whenever we asked him how he was doing, he happily declared that he was blessed! But we are truly the ones who have had the good fortune to be his colleagues and his students for so many years. We love you and will miss you very much, Professor G!

He was born in Moses Lake, Washington and began his film and television career in the 1980s, making guest appearances in such films as Top Gun and The Karate Kid Part II. However, Gilyard is best remembered for his appearance in the 1988 action film Die Hard as Theo, a hacker working for Hans Gruber.

On television, Gilyard left his mark with his portrayal of Conrad McMasters on the legal drama Matlock and Ranger James Trivette on the CBS series Walker Texas Ranger.

In addition to his theater work, Gilyard was also active as a producer and director. Gilyard has also worked in academia as an associate professor in the theater department of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Las Vegas.

The cause of death has not been named at press time.