10 Mexican actors and actresses who made it in Hollywood

Since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry, international actors have joined the industry and often contributed to it. With the enormous importance of Mexican cinema and its proximity to Hollywood, it has become common over the years for actors from the southern neighbor of the United States to leave their mark on the country’s cinematographic landscape.


From more recent successful actors like orchard of tenoches to classic Hollywood artists like dolores del rioMexican actors have repeatedly proven that they can enrich American cinema.

Eugenio Derbez translates his characteristic mixture of humor

man with suit and glasses leading an invisible band of musicians

When he made his Hollywood debut in Paris Hiltonis a critically acclaimed comedy Promise this!, Eugene Derbez already had a prolific career as a comedy actor in Mexico, notably on television.

His career in the United States had no way out but to go up, and it did indeed go up. Instructions not included, a film he directed, co-wrote and starred in, became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in American history and broke records around the world. He then starred in comedies like At the sea and Dora and the lost city of goldand even appeared in the Best Picture Oscar winner CODA.

Tenoch Huerta took the world by storm

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in
Image via Marvel Studios

Now best known for playing Namor (arguably the MCU’s most important new character) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, orchard of tenoches had an admirable career in Mexican cinema. Although his participation in American films has been limited, it is reasonable to predict that after the success of his MCU exit, that will soon change.

Huerta has appeared in films of the caliber of Spectrum and The Eternal Purgeand show as Narcos: Mexico. He is dedicated and passionate in his performances, conveying a huge amount of emotion with nothing but his facial expressions.

Eiza González is one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing actors

woman with white shirt covered in blood

Eiza Gonzalez started on Mexican television and only had its breakthrough in 2017, with Edgar Wrightaction blockbuster baby driver.

González went on to work on multiple box office hits with many talented filmmakers, even becoming one of the highest-grossing stars of 2019, 2020, and 2021. according to the numbers. It’s safe to say that her mere presence is an audience magnet, which says a lot about her talent.

Demián Bichir conquered Mexico and Hollywood

bearded man with suit in dimly lit room

Talent goes through Demian Bichirin his veins, since both his parents and his two brothers are also actors. But in an incredibly prolific acting family, he is perhaps the most popular and successful.

Bichir has been nominated for several Ariel Awards (the Mexican equivalent of the Oscars), as well as an Oscar in 2012 for A better life. His twists and turns between his home country and Hollywood are nothing short of awe-inspiring, especially considering how he consistently delivers equally memorable performances, working with directors of the caliber of Quentin Tarantino and Ridley Scott.

Dolores Del Río was known for her beauty and elegance

a woman with a white dress sitting in front of a mirror

Actress and philanthropist Dolores Del Río broke new ground in Hollywood while redefining Mexican cinema. This is no small feat, which is why she went down in history as such a beloved figure.

Del Río began her acting career in silent films and enjoyed the height of her fame and popularity throughout the 1920s and 30s. Eventually tired of the American film industry, she returned to her country original in the 1940s with great success. She has won 4 Ariel Awards and was the first woman on the Cannes Film Festival jury. Nothing less than stunning.

Diego Luna blesses the screen with his charisma

andor-cassian-ferrix-social-featured
Picture via Disney+

Diego Luna has recently enjoyed a great wave of popularity thanks to its commendable performance in the star wars TV show Andor (the most exciting the franchise has been in years), but it’s been leaving an impression in Mexico and Hollywood for many years.

Luna has received accolades for her performances in Mexican films like And your mother tooand Hollywood movies like Milk and The terminal. He has also tried his hand at directing with very solid results, proving that he is one of the most talented, charming and charming artists in the cinematic world today.

Salma Hayek strikes a balance between humor and intelligence

woman with thick eyebrows looking at camera

Versatile and charismatic, Salma Hayek has proven her wide range playing all sorts of roles in Mexico and the United States, from a high class prostitute to Midaq Alley to a superhero in Eternals and the painter Frida Kahlo in his Oscar-nominated work on Frida.

Hayek was the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Oscar, which just goes to show just how good she is at what she does. Her career spans over three decades, making her one of the best-known Latin American actresses, capable of delivering good laughs in comedies and emotional moments in dramas.

Gael García Bernal is a trustworthy quality label

man in his car questioned by a cop

Gael Garcia Bernal is best known for his performances in Spanish in films like love dogs and And your mother too (where he co-starred alongside his best friend, Diego Luna), but he made a name for himself in the United States with films like babel and coconutand his recent appearance in the MCU as the protagonist of night werewolf.

García Bernal is always a sign that the movie you are about to watch is going to be good. He is also a great director and producer, constantly praised for his work on both sides of the border.

Anthony Quinn was a major figure in international cinema

bearded man with a smile in front of the windows

The legendary Anthony Quinn was born in northern Mexico and raised in Los Angeles. His grandmother was a Cherokee and his Irish-Mexican father fought with Pancho Villa. Quinn’s career was just as interesting as her family history.

The actor was nominated for four Oscars, winning two of them. He was the first Mexican-American to win an Oscar and starred in several other films and plays. He was one of the key figures in Hollywood of his time and left the world with amazing performances like those of Zorba the Greek, Long live Zapata!and Lawrence of Arabia.

Lupita Nyong’o is one of the best actresses of her generation

short haired slave looking to her right

The world was introduced to Lupita Nyong’o in 2013 with his film debut in 12 years of slavery, and what an introduction it was. His heartbreaking performance won him numerous awards and his career has only grown since then.

Nyong’o has incredible reach, which she has proven in films like Jordan Peleit is We and both Black Panther movies. She elevates every role she plays, bringing pathos and deep emotion to all of her characters, no matter the film. If anyone is living proof that Mexican actors can make it in Hollywood, it’s her.

