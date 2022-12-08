Actor’s Theater of Charlotte Auctions Equipment





The Actor’s Theater in Charlotte halted productions at the end of October, ending a 34-year streak of stage performances in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, NC A few weeks after its final closure, the Charlotte Actors Theater auctions off equipment used to stage shows at the former base facility in Queen City. Iron Horse Auction Company manages the sale, which includes props, lights, video equipment and other stage equipment. The auction takes place online from December 8 to 2 p.m. on December 15. All equipment is sold as is. The Actor's Theater of Charlotte ceased production at the end of October, 33 years after it opened in 1989. The company's last production was "Evil Dead The Musical", which was performed at the Hadley Theater at Queens University. "Did you know you can accumulate a lot over 34 years?" the company wrote on Facebook. "Well, everything has to go! » The Actor's Theater of Charlotte said the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with poor ticket sales, were factors that led to the closure. "It's painful," executive director Laura Rice said. "I really wanted my kids to grow up around it, I wanted my kids to hear the stories we produce and be part of those conversations." The company's Uptown location was demolished for new apartments in 2016. ATC eventually moved to Queens University, but the location was unavailable beyond 2022.

