Entertainment
Actor Pablo Lyle appears in court to seek retrial for excusable homicide
MIAMI Actor Pablo Lyle appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday as his defense attorney asked a judge for another chance to prove his innocence in the Juan Hernandez death case.
As Lyle awaits his manslaughter conviction, attorney Philip Reizenstein tried to persuade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez to grant his motion for a new trial.
Reizenstein said Florida law recognizes that people fight and people throw punches and he asked the judge, as a juror, to conduct an independent review of the facts and the law of homicides excusable.
Reizenstein argued the prosecution narrowed the evidence to Lyles’ single punch on March 31, 2019, near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street. The prosecution argued that Lyle decided not to testify about his state of mind during the trial.
The evidence focused the jury I think wrongly on the punch and brain swelling and organ failure and brain damage none of those things were on Pablo Lyles’ mind when he did that, Reizenstein said.
Lyles’ punch was done in the heat of passion after Hernandez, the attacker in that case, suddenly provoked him, Reizenstein said. Lyle, his wife Ana Araujo and their children were passengers in the car driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino. Hernandez got out of his car and confronted them.
When he got out of his car, he was angry. When he approached the car, he was angry. When he knocked on the window, he was angry. When he swore, Reizenstein spoke about Hernandez’s behavior.
The prosecution argued that this was not an excusable act or a justifiable homicide because Hernandez was walking away when Lyle followed Hernandez, who raised his arms. The defense argued that Lyle did not know if Hernandez, who was a threat, was returning to his car to grab a weapon.
Before a surveillance camera recorded Lyle punching Hernandez, the actor threw numerous punches while playing a businessman on the run in Yankee, a crime drama series from Netflix. The soap opera star has starred in My Lovely Curse, The Shadow of the Past and Heart That Lies.
Lyle was first arrested for assault and battery on April 8, 2019. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh cleared Lyle to return home to Mexico, while Hernandez was unresponsive at Jackson Memorial Hospitals Ryder Trauma Center.
Four days after the punch, Hernandez, 63, died. Lyle returned to Miami and his attorneys argued it was a case of self-defense. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine disagreed.
During the trial, Lyles’ defense argued that it was a case of scare. The prosecution said it was anger.
Mr Lyle’s punch actually caused the victim to fall, hit his head and split his skull, and ultimately those injuries caused his death, Assistant District Attorney Gabriela Alfaro said in court during of the trial.
It took less than five hours of deliberation for the jury to side with the prosecution. Lyle was awaiting sentencing when his defense filed the motion for a new trial.
If Tinkler Mendez rejects the request for a new trial, she will have to consider whether or not to include her house arrest as part of a sentence of between nine and 15 years in prison.
Tinkler Mendez was scheduled to announce his decision at 8:45 a.m. on December 12.
Wayne Roustan, Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor, contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2022/12/08/actor-pablo-lyle-appears-in-court-to-request-new-trial-over-excusable-homicide/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
