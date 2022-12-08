Only One Justice League Actor Likely To Survive DC’s Superhero Purge





By Jonathan Klotz | The ongoing cataclysmic upheaval of the DCU under the new regime of James Gunn and Peter Safran has already made victims of Gal Gadot and Henry Cavil, but their Justice LeagueCo-star Jason Momoa would be the last standing actor from the original group. The Hollywood Reporter announces that Gunn and Safran’s months-long planning session has resulted in a DC Bible, a voluminous document that will help guide and dictate the franchise’s future. Momoa’s Aquaman is rumored to not be included in those plans. Instead, the hunky Hawaiian will take on a new role within the DCU. by Jason Momoa Aquaman was a hit even before his solo film, with the actor’s natural charisma and incredible physique erasing the common public perception of Aquaman as “that guy who talks to fish”. After escaping from Justice League together his solo film was a huge hit, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. The only non-Batman adjacent movie to make more money is Gal Gadot’s debut Wonder Woman, which according to the latest from Warner Bros. Discovery, is not a guarantee of security. Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman movie has been canceled by the studio. by Henry Cavill man of steel 2 is likely to join him on the same discard pile that currently houses Batgirl and any hope for a Black Adam sequel. Jason Momoa’s time as Aquaman is likely to be over as part of the ongoing massive line-wide reset, but the actor is still part of the DCU under Gunn and Safran, and the dolphins are always involved. Jason Momoa is rumored to go from an underwater kingdom to a space bike as Main Man, Lobo, Intergalactic Bounty Hunter. Created in the late ’80s as a satire of the sinister, dark superheroes present at the time, Lobo was an incredibly gory comic filled with booze, gore, and creative swearing. The Jacked Momoa would fit in as an equally buff bounty hunter, though any movie starring Lobo would likely be rated R and feature a stark departure from typical DCU fare. Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Which could be a good thing, especially considering Dwayne Johnson’s box office bombshell black adam. The DCU has, since its conception with Steel man, was considered inferior to the MCU due to the lack of connective tissue from film to film. by Jason Momoa Aquaman may have been a hit, but for the most part it was a standalone film that had no bearing on future films. The DC Bible, as created by Gunn and Safran, seeks to fix what has been wrong with the DCU. Resetting the entire universe to the point where an established actor is now playing an entirely different character is a pretty dramatic way to throw out the old and bring in the new. To complicate any large-scale reset, Jason Momoa’s next film, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdomscheduled for Christmas next year. Jason Momoa’s next DC movie may be his last, or just his last as Arthur Curry, but either way, it’ll be the original’s last. Justice League cast. Before Aquaman takes his final bow, Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be released in March, with hopefully blue beetle arrived in August. If Aquaman is over, fans can at least hope that Momoa will return as Lobo, perhaps the closest character the DCU will have to Deadpool.

