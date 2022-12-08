“A Quick 5” with actor Ryan Spahn in Shakespeare Theater Company’s “Jane Anger”

Shakespeare’s works have led to many great new scripts from Rosencrantz and Guildenstern died to Shakespeare in love and, recently, Gary. Some are character-based and some are based on the Bard’s life. Of course, they are all fiction. Some are based on fact, and others simply on the imagination of playwrights. Now there’s another comedy fresh off Broadway to be presented by Talene Monahon’s Shakespeare Theater Company Jane Anger which opens December 13, 2022. The play is directed by Jess Chayes.

It’s set in 1606 and Mr. Shakespeare (Michael Urie) has a writers block. There is a real plague in London and the theaters are closed. Sound familiar? Old Bill is quarantined with his young apprentice Frances (Ryan Spahn) when a quick-witted woman, Jane Anger (Amelia Workman), makes her a true historical figure, enters their lives. Anger is also a writer who would like to change the course of history. As Shakespeare struggles to write King Lear, Jane and his wife, Anne Hathaway (Talene Monahon), take matters into their own hands more than capable. The entire cast was in the off-Broadway production this year.

The almost all-female artistic team is led by producer Jennifer Campos and Chayes. Kristen Robinson is set designer, Andrea Hood is costume designer and Stacey Derosier is lighting designer.

Ryan Spahn: STC: Hamlet. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Good Enemy; angry Jane; Survival Lessons; Mr. Toole; How to load a musket; Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow; Daniel’s husband; summer and smoke; Always in danger; exit strategy; Gloria. REGIONAL: Williamstown Theater Festival, Goodman Theatre, Actors Theater of Louisville, Philadelphia Theater Company. FILM: September 17, The Raging Heart of Maggie Acker, Shirley, Abducted, Nora Highland (writer/director), Hes Way More Famous Than You (co-writer), Grantham & Rose (writer), Woven (co-writer). TV: Chicago PD, Modern Love, The Bite, The Blacklist. STAFF: he/she | Ryan’s writing has been published by Rotten Tomatoes, Talkhouse, USA Today and DCs Metro Weekly. | Education: The Juilliard School.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I was born on the East Coast in Wilmington, Delaware. My dad worked for DuPont and moved to Troy, Michigan when I was a kid. At 17, after graduating from Interlochen Arts Academy, I packed up my Pontiac and drove across the country to pursue my acting career in Los Angeles. A few years later I moved to New York and attended the Juilliard School. Since graduating, I’ve stayed in town.

Do you prefer acting, directing or writing?

It’s hard to say which one I prefer, because they all weave together. Acting, without a doubt, was my first love. I initially pursued him because my life was in disarray. I needed a catch. But, as I started playing professionally, I quickly realized that I had no control over when I would be allowed to work. Someone had to hire me. In order to keep my creativity alive during slow times, I turned to writing. This new hobby gave me that sense of control that I longed for. As my writing skills grew, I felt a desire to have my work produced. I started directing and creating my own content. (Films, plays, short films, digital series, etc.) In summary, I like to continue working!

You have performed on stage, in film and on television. In your opinion, what are the differences, as an actor, between these three media?

Most of my career has been on stage. There’s nothing like the thrill of the unknown; the ability to try something new; and the feeling of a live audience. In recent years, however, I have worked more on screen. With a play, something amazing can happen during a race and only a few people will see it because it can’t always be repeated. With on-camera work, the team films every moment of your rehearsal and performance. So there is a world in which this spontaneous thing that only happened once is actually preserved on film and lives on forever. I find this thought fascinating.

Can you tell us a bit about your role, Shakespeare’s apprentice, Francis, in Jane Anger?

I don’t want to say too much because he is a person riddled with secrets, dreams, motivations, desires and goals. She’s both the most human person I’ve ever played and arguably the most opposite. There’s a line from Francis that told me everything I needed to know about him. Come see the show, meet me after, and I’ll let you know what the line was. LOL.

Is there a role you would like to play in the future?

I mean. Hamlet.

The Shakespeare Theater Company production of Jane Anger will run from December 13, 2022 to January 8, 2023 at the Shakespeare Theater Company, Klein Theatre, 450 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004. For more information and tickets, go to this link.