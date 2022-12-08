James Gunn Addresses Future of DC Movies and Cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 – The Hollywood Reporter





James Gunn responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter discuss the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with the Warner Bros. boss. Discovery, David Zaslav. “So. As for yesterday’s story in The Hollywood Reporter, part of it is true, part of it is half true, part of it isn’t true, and part of it we haven’t decided yet if it’s true or not. Gunn wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Although this first month in DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of history takes time and we are only just beginning.” The THR story, published Wednesday, reported that Patty Jenkins’ iteration of wonder woman 3 wouldn’t move forward and raised the possibility that actors like Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa could be cast as Superman and Aquaman respectively, with Momoa possibly playing another DC character down the road. “Peter and I chose to lead DC Studios knowing that we were entering a turbulent environment, both in the stories being told and in the audiences themselves and that there would be an inevitable period of transition as we moved on to tell a cohesive story across film, television, animation and games,” Gunn continued on Twitter. “But, ultimately, the downsides of this transition period were overshadowed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build on what has worked at DC so far and help rectify what hasn’t. didn’t work. We know we’re not going to make every person happy every step of the way, but we can promise that everything we do is in the service of STORY and in service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we cherished our whole lives. Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. and created the HBO Max series Peacemakerbegan his work as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios on November 1. “As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I’m unfortunately going to have to ask you to wait. We’re giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve and we ourselves have still many questions to ask and answer. In addition to his duties at DC, Gunn has Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scheduled for release in May. He and Safran succeed Walter Hamada, who led DC Films since 2018 during another period of transition, following the departure of franchise architect Zack Snyder. Warners has four DC movies made under the previous regime slated for release next year: Shazam! Fury of the gods, the flash, blue beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/james-gunn-addresses-dc-future-wonder-woman-3-1235277996/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos