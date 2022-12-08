Georgia Power Reaches Key Testing Milestone at Plant Vogtle | Entertainment

ATLANTA Georgia Power has completed cold hydro testing for the second of two additional nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle, confirming that the reactor cooling system is working as designed, the utility said Wednesday.
The completion of cold hydraulic testing is necessary to support the last remaining major test in Unit 4 of the facilities, hot functional testing, which Georgia Power plans to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Meanwhile, the first of the new reactors, Unit 3, is due to come on stream early next year.
The Vogtle 3 & 4 site team continues to make significant progress as we move closer to bringing the first new nuclear units to be built in the country online in more than 30 years, said Chris Womack, President, President and CEO of Georgia Powers. These units represent a long-term investment for our state and are critical to building Georgia’s energy future.
Completion of the nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle south of Augusta has been a long time coming. The two reactors were originally scheduled to enter service in 2016 and 2017, respectively. But work has been delayed by the bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric, the project’s original contractor, as well as pandemic-related disruptions to the construction workforce.
The delays caused a series of cost overruns that more than doubled the original planned price of $14 billion.
Critics of the projects have complained for years that Georgia Power could have found cheaper ways to expand its power generation capacity to meet the needs of growing numbers of customers, including renewable energy sources. Indeed, the two new nuclear reactors coming online will be a significant part of a series of rate increases the utility intends to seek from the state’s Civil Service Commission over the next two years.
Georgia Power officials say the two new units are expected to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses with emission-free energy. Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Georgia Power, will operate the new units on behalf of four co-owners: Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.
This story is available through a partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos