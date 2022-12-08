Entertainment
Danny Trejo likes to be an actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
1/5
License picture” alt=”Danny Trejo was honored Wednesday night for his memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood.” File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture” onclick=”st_ss_sh1();”/>
NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (UPI) — Danny Trejo’s path to becoming one of Hollywood’s busiest and most beloved actors hasn’t been easy or straightforward.
Before appearing in hundreds of screen roles in films like Renegades, Machete, Machete Kills, Desperado, Heat, From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids, Con Air, Anaconda, Grindhouse, Runaway Train and Most Wanted Muppetsand TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy, American Gods and Boba Fett’s BookTrejo was a drug addict who served time in prison for various crimes, including assault.
But he graduated from high school and found faith in God while incarcerated. And, for more than five decades, he said he was clean and sober, and determined to help everyone he met. Besides working as an addiction counselor, he also helps countless charities.
“I have been shaken since 1969, when I was released from prison. I have committed my life to the care of God as I understand it. I have promised God that if he will let me die with dignity, I will say his name every day and I will do what I can for my next one,” the 78-year-old actor told UPI in a recent phone interview.
“I spoke to him a few weeks ago and said, ‘How am I, Lord?’ And He said, ‘Danny, you’re almost out of hell.'”
Trejo was honored for his best-selling memoir, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood, at the Writers in Treatment and the 12th Annual Experience, Strength and Hope Awards at the Guest House in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
The actor-author was touched by the recognition of his New York Times bestseller, but what really makes Trejo happy is when readers come to see him and say the book resonated with them or inspired them. makes you feel seen.
“I was really glad I wrote it. I was really proud that [co-writer] Donald [Logue] and I put it together,” Trejo said.
“People have been telling me to write a book for years and I would ask people to help me write it, but I don’t use words like ‘prolific’. It’s ‘a bunch’, so I could never get it.”
Trejo and the Gotham Logue actor have known each other since 1991, and a few years ago Logue started writing down some of their conversations. When Trejo read them, he recalled saying to the other actor, “Wow! That sounds exactly like me,” and Logue replied, “Danny, let’s write a book.”
Once they decided to do so, Logue followed Trejo around with a tape recorder, sometimes arousing the suspicions of drug addicts and ex-convicts Trejo worked with.
“Sometimes guys would say, ‘What’s he going to do with the tape recorder, Homes? Is it DEA? “” Trejo laughed. “I owe him this book, Donald Logue, an incredible man and an incredible writer.”
Trejo and Logue met when Logue was working as a janitor at the Hollywood Drug and Alcohol Center and Trejo was there for a meeting. But they didn’t really bond until eight years later on the set of Reindeer Games, when Logue was a new father going through a tough time away from his young family.
“We started talking and I said, ‘Listen, your baby has to eat and the mom has to eat and you have to pay the rent. She can’t work, so you have to unless you want to be a carpenter or a plumber because that’s your job. So we’ve become amazing friends over the years,” Trejo said.
The actor has made a lot of friends over the years and has a generous open door policy.
“Everyone has a key but me,” he joked. “There’s always someone at my house, and it’s always a good feeling to come home.”
While some people try to distance themselves from their troubled past, Trejo has never forgotten who he is or where he came from. Her personal trials and tribulations taught her a valuable lesson: never give up on anyone.
Trejo said that when he was a child he was placed in a special class.
“They were all the bad kids in school. The kids who couldn’t behave. When I started working with autistic kids, I realized that everyone in that class was somewhere on the spectrum, but, in the 1950s, nobody knew that. We were just bad kids. Out of control,” he said.
Noting that he would likely be diagnosed with attention deficit disorder if he were a kid today, Trejo said he enjoys going to schools to encourage young people to stay out of trouble and do something good. their life.
“I love the fact that I’m an actor and I work, but the Good Lord has given me this platform so that I can walk into an auditorium of screaming kids that teachers can’t control and I can walk on stage and it’s quiet — not because of Danny Trejo, but the guy from spy on kidsthe guy from Heatthe guy from Desperadothe guy from Air conditioning. They want to see what these guys have to say,” he said.
“I’ve had teachers come to me with tears in their eyes and say, ‘You got them!'” When asked what he considered the greatest achievement of his career as a actor, he did not name a film that made a lot of success. money or brought him his best reviews.
It was of a son, in which his own real-life child Gilbert co-starred, as well as directed. Making the movie was a bittersweet experience as it was about a father searching for his drug-addicted child, who ends up dying.
“At the time of the scene, I was going to do it like John Wayne,” Trejo said, choking audibly as he explained that he, like Wayne, was not a man who cried easily.
“I completely lost it. I can’t remember ever crying like that. It was a booger scream! The worst part is I’m trying to stop it,” he said. he laughed.
“When [Gilbert] said, ‘Cut!’ The whole crew was crying. What a scene! I looked at him and said, ‘You did that!’ And he said, ‘I’m the director!'”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/12/08/danny-trejo-interview/2851670427399/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Salman Shahbaz return part of Imran Khan’s NRO TwoNews – Reuters
- Danny Trejo likes to be an actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
- The higher education sector commits to reversing the decline of biodiversity through the worldwide Alliance of Nature Positive Universities
- Dogs are also affected by the intense flu season.smart news
- Xi begins ‘historic’ visit to Saudi Arabia as Riyadh chafes at US censorship
- Who’s Playing ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL week 14
- New features in Google Chrome improve performance and save battery
- Peru has a new president after Pedro Castillo was ousted for rebellionExBulletin
- El Dorado County reported its first flu death since 2020.
- Why Charlize Theron Thinks Kim Kardashian Has More Power In Hollywood Than Meryl Streep
- South Koreans are getting a year younger, according to parliamentExBulletin
- Cosmic displacement of the 1987 earthquake from aerial photographs