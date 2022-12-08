Danny Trejo likes to be an actor, but really wants to help his fellow man

1/5 License picture” alt=”Danny Trejo was honored Wednesday night for his memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood.” File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License picture” onclick=”st_ss_sh1();”/>

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (UPI) — Danny Trejo’s path to becoming one of Hollywood’s busiest and most beloved actors hasn’t been easy or straightforward. Before appearing in hundreds of screen roles in films like Renegades, Machete, Machete Kills, Desperado, Heat, From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids, Con Air, Anaconda, Grindhouse, Runaway Train and Most Wanted Muppetsand TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy, American Gods and Boba Fett’s BookTrejo was a drug addict who served time in prison for various crimes, including assault.

But he graduated from high school and found faith in God while incarcerated. And, for more than five decades, he said he was clean and sober, and determined to help everyone he met. Besides working as an addiction counselor, he also helps countless charities.

“I have been shaken since 1969, when I was released from prison. I have committed my life to the care of God as I understand it. I have promised God that if he will let me die with dignity, I will say his name every day and I will do what I can for my next one,” the 78-year-old actor told UPI in a recent phone interview.

“I spoke to him a few weeks ago and said, ‘How am I, Lord?’ And He said, ‘Danny, you’re almost out of hell.'”

Trejo was honored for his best-selling memoir, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood, at the Writers in Treatment and the 12th Annual Experience, Strength and Hope Awards at the Guest House in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The actor-author was touched by the recognition of his New York Times bestseller, but what really makes Trejo happy is when readers come to see him and say the book resonated with them or inspired them. makes you feel seen.

“I was really glad I wrote it. I was really proud that [co-writer] Donald [Logue] and I put it together,” Trejo said.

“People have been telling me to write a book for years and I would ask people to help me write it, but I don’t use words like ‘prolific’. It’s ‘a bunch’, so I could never get it.”

Trejo and the Gotham Logue actor have known each other since 1991, and a few years ago Logue started writing down some of their conversations. When Trejo read them, he recalled saying to the other actor, “Wow! That sounds exactly like me,” and Logue replied, “Danny, let’s write a book.”

Once they decided to do so, Logue followed Trejo around with a tape recorder, sometimes arousing the suspicions of drug addicts and ex-convicts Trejo worked with.

“Sometimes guys would say, ‘What’s he going to do with the tape recorder, Homes? Is it DEA? “” Trejo laughed. “I owe him this book, Donald Logue, an incredible man and an incredible writer.”

Trejo and Logue met when Logue was working as a janitor at the Hollywood Drug and Alcohol Center and Trejo was there for a meeting. But they didn’t really bond until eight years later on the set of Reindeer Games, when Logue was a new father going through a tough time away from his young family.

“We started talking and I said, ‘Listen, your baby has to eat and the mom has to eat and you have to pay the rent. She can’t work, so you have to unless you want to be a carpenter or a plumber because that’s your job. So we’ve become amazing friends over the years,” Trejo said.

The actor has made a lot of friends over the years and has a generous open door policy.

“Everyone has a key but me,” he joked. “There’s always someone at my house, and it’s always a good feeling to come home.”

While some people try to distance themselves from their troubled past, Trejo has never forgotten who he is or where he came from. Her personal trials and tribulations taught her a valuable lesson: never give up on anyone.

Trejo said that when he was a child he was placed in a special class.

“They were all the bad kids in school. The kids who couldn’t behave. When I started working with autistic kids, I realized that everyone in that class was somewhere on the spectrum, but, in the 1950s, nobody knew that. We were just bad kids. Out of control,” he said.

Noting that he would likely be diagnosed with attention deficit disorder if he were a kid today, Trejo said he enjoys going to schools to encourage young people to stay out of trouble and do something good. their life.

“I love the fact that I’m an actor and I work, but the Good Lord has given me this platform so that I can walk into an auditorium of screaming kids that teachers can’t control and I can walk on stage and it’s quiet — not because of Danny Trejo, but the guy from spy on kidsthe guy from Heatthe guy from Desperadothe guy from Air conditioning. They want to see what these guys have to say,” he said.

“I’ve had teachers come to me with tears in their eyes and say, ‘You got them!'” When asked what he considered the greatest achievement of his career as a actor, he did not name a film that made a lot of success. money or brought him his best reviews.

It was of a son, in which his own real-life child Gilbert co-starred, as well as directed. Making the movie was a bittersweet experience as it was about a father searching for his drug-addicted child, who ends up dying.

“At the time of the scene, I was going to do it like John Wayne,” Trejo said, choking audibly as he explained that he, like Wayne, was not a man who cried easily.

“I completely lost it. I can’t remember ever crying like that. It was a booger scream! The worst part is I’m trying to stop it,” he said. he laughed.

“When [Gilbert] said, ‘Cut!’ The whole crew was crying. What a scene! I looked at him and said, ‘You did that!’ And he said, ‘I’m the director!'”