Entertainment
Trevor Noah presents the last episode of “Daily Show” tonight
Trevor Noah say goodbye to The daily broadcast.
Noah’s final episode as host airs tonight, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central. It will be available the following morning on Paramount+.
The network revealed that following Noah’s departure, there will be a slew of rotating guests, including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Waynes. They will fill in from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 as part of the show’s “next chapter.”
It is not yet known if the show will continue with rotating hosts or if the network plans to name a permanent host soon.
“As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Paramount Media Networks, according to the network’s statement.
Noah announced that he will be leaving the office of anchoring the satirical news show Comedy Central at the end of September.
He made the reveal during the live broadcast before sharing the clip on Twitter with the caption “A special message from Trevor Noah”.
In the video message to fans, the 38-year-old explained that his “time is up” after hosting for seven years. He took the reins of Jon Stewart in 2015.
“It was absolutely amazing. It’s something I didn’t expect,” he said of his experience, adding, “I found myself thinking throughout everything we We’ve been through the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the trip, no more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years my time is up.
As the audience let out a collective sigh, Noah assured them that he ended “in the nicest way, honestly.”
“I loved hosting this show, it was one of my biggest challenges and one of my biggest joys,” Noah said. “I loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories were particularly s***y, even on the worst days. We laughed together, we cried together.
When Noah joined the show, the stand-up comedian from South Africa was relatively unknown, but he captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. He expressed his gratitude for everyone who tuned in over the years and “believed in this random comedian that no one on this side of the world knew about.”
He continued: “I never dreamed that I would be here. I kinda feel like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then next thing you know I was handed the keys.
What’s next on Noah’s to-do list? Although he didn’t elaborate exactly, he seemed to hint at a return to his roots with a stand-up job, adding: “I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I came back there, I realized there was another part of my life there that I want to continue exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other country and put on shows.
He concluded with his usual sense of humor, noting, “Don’t worry, I’m not disappearing. If I owe you money, I’ll pay you anyway.
His resignation speech was greeted with a standing ovation.
