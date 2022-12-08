Entertainment
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Returns to Chicago, Starring Chicago Actor as Evan
Dear Evan Hansen recently arrived at the Nederlander Theater in the Loop for a run through the end of December. The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2016, has been a hit long enough that you probably know a bit of the story by now: A lonely teenager struggling with social anxiety has an accidental bond with a schoolmate. high school class that dies. by suicide. A lie he tells perhaps to help the boys’ parents, perhaps to help himself snowball social media beyond his control. The show, with songs like Waving Through a Window and You Will Be Found, connected most strongly with teenagers, as well as many people who were once teenagers.
For this tour, the title role of Evan is played by Anthony Norman, a Chicago actor who had his first professional moments on the stages of the Chicago area. Norman grew up in the Logan Square neighborhood, earned a degree in musical theater from Millikin University in Decatur, and within months of graduating was already working at Drury Lane and the Porchlight Music Theater. But don’t get me wrong, I still had to build from scratch, he said, playing the whole thing, getting the job done. I still had to pay my dues.
He was part of the Broadway touring cast of the musical Newsies for seven months and then back in Chicago, this time as Tobias Ragg in Paramount Theaters Sweeney Todd in 2017. He’s mostly based in New York City now, but he says he misses the theater in Chicago.
In New York, it’s much more commercial, he says. Shows have to make money, that’s why you do them. In Chicago, it feels more like they want to make art.
As for playing the lead role in Evan Hansen, it wasn’t a dream role until he found it. He told his agent he didn’t feel good about it, he was supposed to audition before COVID hit, then it got delayed, then last February he auditioned anyway. As soon as I started the audition, something clicked, he said. He skimmed through the opening monologue, sang Waving Through a Window. It was an immediate feeling: Oh, this is what I was made for.
Ever since it was premiered on Broadway by actor Ben Platt, much has been said about the emotional demands of the roles. This was also true for Norman. It’s absolutely in a class of its own, he says, unlike anything else he’s done.
Along with the vocal and emotional demands, you have to be really vulnerable, he said. You must be that anxious teenager who has no idea who he is yet. You have to access every emotion, he said. The song Words Fail, at the bottom of the second act, could be the most difficult moment. And apart from that, I’m on stage two hours and twenty minutes a night. I think I’ve only been off stage for three minutes. I can’t go down or turn off.
But the challenge is also what he likes. He credits his New York vocal coach Richard Lissemore with changing his career and allowing him to sing such a lead in Evan Hansen. He says the song For Forever and the scene right before it are his favorite moments. I love to sing this song.
Plus, there’s an added sense of responsibility that comes with the show.
It’s a role that speaks for those who can’t speak for themselves, he said. Or do not speak for themselves.
Through Dec. 31 at the Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.; 800-775-2000 and www.broadwayinchicago.com
