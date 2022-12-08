Which actor had the best chemistry with IU?





IU has made a name for herself in the music and film industries. She has already proven her skills in music and acting with various awards and blockbuster dramas under her belt. Debuting in 2008, she entered the entertainment industry at a fairly young age, but she has shined brightly over the years with her wide array of talents. IU was first recognized for her musical talent, and her passion for music later proved to be a versatile performer after making her acting debut. Today, she is one of South Korea’s most beloved celebrities. Since her early days in the acting industry, IU has many impressive works she has been a part of such as ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet-Hearted Ryeo‘ where his game began to be recognized, and ‘My Sir‘, for which IU is applauded to this day. In all of her works, she showed great on-screen chemistry with the cast members and won a lot of love from fans. This led to the discussion about which male actor had the best chemistry with IU. The discussion began in a popular online community where K-netizens got to vote on the most memorable male actor who had acted alongside IU. 1. Kim Soo Hyun 2. Lee Jun Ki 3. Kang Ha Neul 4. Yeo Jin Goo 5. Lee Do Hyun 6. Jang Ki Yong 7. Lee Sun Gyun K-netizens commented“My first choice is Lee Jun Ki”, “Certainly Lee Do Hyun”, “Yeo Jin Goo”, “I second Yeo Jin Goo”, “It’s either Yeo Jin Goo or Lee Do Hyun”, “Lee Jun Ki of course “, “I chose Lee Jun Ki” “I can’t forget Scarlet Heart Ryeo, so I have to choose Lee Jun Ki” “It must be Kim Soo Hyun”, “She has such good chemistry with all of them, I can’t choose,” “All his work is so good,” “Lee Do Hyun,” and “His chemistry with Lee Sun Gyun was also very good. I loved this drama.” What do you think of this discussion? Who had the best chemistry with IU?



