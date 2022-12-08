Lynne and Jackson to participate in National Cowboy fundraiser | Culture & Leisure





OKLAHOMA CITY Darci Lynne, Oklahoma ventriloquist, singer, actress, and 2017 Americas Got Talent winner returns home to perform her final show of 2022 for the Oklahoma Oprys Year-End Fundraiser Dec. 30 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. Tickets will range from $45 to $250 with VIP table sponsorships available at www.oklahomaopry.com. Oklahoma’s cultural treasure, rockabilly queen and member of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, Wanda Jackson will also be honored that evening with the Wanda Jackson Trailblazer Award. This award in her name will then be awarded annually to a person who has been a pioneer in her field. This special musical evening will also include auction items and special appearances from the following Oklahoma Opry artists: Gracee Shriver, who is a singer, songwriter from Oklahoma and a Season 17 Top 16 contestant on The Voice. Shriver was selected as a member of the Oklahomas Women of Song Project and was chosen by CMT for Belmont Country Showcases from 2020 to 22; Oklahoma’s ambassador of creativity and music and founding member of Horseshoe Road, Kyle Dillingham will be a featured artist and perform as a member of the Oklahoma Opry; Cutter Elliott is a singer-songwriter from Oklahoma who continues to defy the odds. Being born eight weeks premature, partially blind and deaf, being diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism never slowed him down. You can hear her inspiring story at Autism Speaks events and in her new documentary Cant Never Could Do Nothing: The Incredible Story of Country Music Singer Cutter Elliott.; Josh Roberts is an independent pop artist and songwriter who grew up on the Opry scene and cut his teeth in Nashville, writing, performing, recording and traveling the country playing for other artists. Roberts now resides at OKC where his recent original music project was released song by song; and Kyle and Amanda Earhart are a brother and sister duo who have performed together and as solo artists their entire lives. After her debut with the OK Opry, Kyle worked between Nashville and Oklahoma to pursue her career in country music, while Amanda collaborated in Los Angeles and Dallas to write, teach and perform in the pop and gospel genres. contemporary. Tickets are now available for the New Year’s Eve fundraising concert and auction to benefit the Opry Heritage Foundation of OK and its three programs. Programs include the Granville Community Music School, which offers quality music lessons to children from low-income families for $0.50 per lesson; The Guitars for Vets OKC chapter offers 10 free guitar lessons to veterans, who upon completion receive a new guitar and all accessories from the national Guitar for Vets organization. OHFO will expand to Tulsa and Muskogee in 2023; and the Oklahoma Opry, Oklahomas Official Country Music Show has been providing live musical entertainment for the entire OKC family on Saturday nights for more than 45 years. The Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma is a non-profit organization that transforms lives through music. Their mission is to provide quality music education and artist development, while growing Oklahoma’s music and tourism industries.

