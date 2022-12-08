Actors, Director, Designer Arrive in Pagosa for Thingamajig Holiday Shows – Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

PHOTO: Professional actors from the Thingamajig Theater Company (LR) Trevor Brown, Jesse Kortus and Rosa Campbell are among the favorite alumni who arrived at Durango airport where they were met and taken to the cast house in Pagosa Springs by the members of “Friends of the Theatre”. Photo courtesy of Carole Howard.

Professional actors, a director and a costume designer have arrived in Pagosa Springs from around the country for rehearsals for a special Christmas show and concert that the Thingamajig Theater Company will be performing this holiday season at Pagosa Springs. Center for the Arts.

Charlie Brown and your favorite Peanuts characters will be lovingly performed on stage in A Charlie Brown Christmas, an uplifting family production at family-friendly rates. Live performances begin next Friday, December 16 and continue through most of December.

In this show, you’ll see Charlie Brown and his friends, including Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder and Snoopy, among the most iconic group of young people on the planet, as they interact and learn the true meaning of Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas based on the hit 1965 animated special of the same name is a nostalgic show that features the imaginary children created by Charles Schultz. These beloved characters will be brought to life on the Thingamajig stage thanks to a cast that includes several favorite Thingamajig alumni.

Additionally, the cast will perform a holiday concert titled A Merry Little Christmas which will showcase the cast’s singing and dancing skills.

The announcement was made by Tim Moore, Artistic Director of Theater Productions. It’s a treat for us to present such a heartwarming show about Charlie Brown and Friends for children of all ages as well as a special holiday concert that will appeal to anyone who loves joyful Christmas music. he declares.

Several talented artists return

Charlie Brown features five professional actors, all hugely popular with local and out-of-town audiences in previous performances at Thingamajig.

They include two perennial favorites Trevor Brown and Samantha Sam Luck, who have recently wowed audiences this summer season, including Bright Star, Guys and Dolls and SpongeBob Musical. They are joined by Jesse Kortus, who brought the role of Nathan Detroit back to life on Guys and Dolls; Rosa Campbell, Men in Boats veteran and stage manager this summer; and Kristi Contreary, a star of Miracle on 34th Street last Christmas.

Charlie Brown is directed and choreographed by Andrew Barratt Lewis, who directed and choreographed Bright Star this summer, Miracle on 34th Street last Christmas and A Grand Night for Singing Christmas 2019.

Costume design is by Elly Hunt, whose creative work on the Thingamajig stage has included Bright Star and Men on Boats.

Andrew Barratt Lewis conceived and directed “A Merry Little Christmas,” which leverages his creative talents and the cast’s impressive dancing and singing skills. This special event will be presented three times at 7 p.m. on December 22, 23 and 26.

Of course, as befits good holiday experiences, audiences will be treated to childhood exuberance and an inspiring message from Charlie Brown. We promise that after this 45-minute performance, you’ll be humming your way home and the same will be true after the holiday concert.

Tickets available now

Charlie Brown opens December 16 and will be played almost daily until December 29. Evening performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Charlie Brown tickets are a family rate of $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. .

Tickets for the A Merry Little Christmas holiday concert are $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

You can order tickets for Charlie Brown and the holiday concert from the theaters website at pagosacenter.org or by calling 970-731-SHOW (7469).

Giving your family and friends these events makes for a very special holiday gift for everyone, including you.

The Thingamajig Theater Company was co-founded in 2011 by Tim and Laura Moore. This is an award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater-in-residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from all over the United States and Canada to produce musicals, comedies and dramas for local and overseas audiences. Thingamajig is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for youth and teens in our community, including a winter drama camp this holiday season that will result in performances of the hilarious and heartwarming A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS.