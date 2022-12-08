Darren Aronofsky on The Whale and Brendan Frasers Hollywood Second Coming

Brendan Fraser as Charlie in ‘The Whale’. A24

The whale came out of this year’s festival a clear awards season favorite with critics and moviegoers alike. At the heart of it was the performance of Brendan Fraser, who both launched a career revival and caused controversy regarding his physique and his portrayal of obesity in the film.

The other thing that garnered praise was Darren Aronofsky’s staging of that old play about a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

I caught up with Aronofsky to discuss the film, the language around obesity, its portrayal in the film, and the powerful scene that even blew the filmmaker away.

Simon Thompson: A note has been sent to reporters on the correct language to use regarding Brendan’s character’s obesity and physicality. Was that something you wanted to do from the start with it?

Darren Aronofsky: I don’t know the note you’re referring to, so I’m wondering how to answer that, but in the very beginning when Brendan got involved, we wanted to do as much research as possible. We met a group called Obesity Action Coalition, an advocacy group for people with obesity and their family members. They were awesome. We had them look at the script, we got their feedback, and then they opened their doors and introduced us to a lot of people who had experience, and they shared their lives with me and Brendan. We then invited them to see the film when it was finished, and it was an incredibly rewarding experience because of the feedback we received from them.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Thompson: How did you feel receiving these comments?

Aronofsky: I have to be clear that it wasn’t always perfectly fair. What I admire about this play is that it was complicated and there is a lot of truth in it. What was so interesting about Sam’s play when I first saw it, and the reason I wanted to do it, is that these characters were so rich. You rarely get that where the characters have so many contradictions in them. It was deeply exciting to work with words and writing that portrayed such thoughtful characters. There’s so much love, so much anger, so much shame, and there’s so much hope. There is also fear, joy, disgust and beauty. As a director, giving the actors these opportunities to navigate was a lot of fun.

Thompson: You talk about shame and disgust, and there’s a particular moment in the movie where those emotions are there. I’m talking about when the pizza delivery boy gets a glimpse of Brendan’s character. I could feel the air being sucked out of the room.

Aronofsky: It’s one of the great things about the movie. First of all, it was one of the first things Sam added to the movie. What happened is that just before shooting the movie, I decided to go to the library at Lincoln Center, where they have recordings of all the plays performed in New York, to watch the play which I had seen a decade earlier to see if there was anything to be learned from it. There was no pizza delivery. I came out and said, ‘Sam, where’s the pizza guy?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, I added that.’ It was weird because it was such an emotional moment for me in the script; I was so excited to create that moment that I had visualized it, and convinced myself that I had seen it on stage 10 years earlier. Of course, I hadn’t. I think the pizza guy is precisely how we the audience are in the opening shot of the film when we first see Brendan’s character, Charlie. We’re all like this guy, and yet we spend the next hour and twenty minutes falling in love and understanding Charlie, so bringing back our old selves and confronting how we looked at him in the beginning was just a scenario bright. moment.

Darren Aronofsky (left) on the set of “The Whale”. A24

Thompson: Throughout your career, you’ve moved on to movies like Noah, possibly the biggest-budget movie you’ve ever done, and then moved on to this complex, intimate movie. Was that the biggest challenge for you with that?

Aronofsky: Oh no. All movies of all scales have all different types of challenges that are all actually very intertwined. Size doesn’t matter, you still have the same triangular struggle between time, money, and creativity, and it still pulls its own way. I always went back and forth with different budgets. Pi was nothing then Requiem for a dream was big for me at the time, and then Fountain at $30 million was huge, but then we went back to The wrestlerwhich was small, and we slowly built, then came back with Mother! It’s been everywhere. I think that’s all it takes to tell the movie and the story. I wish they all had a low budget because it’s easier to get that amount of money, but sometimes you’re not lucky that way. You have to find a way to tell the story with what you can do.

Thompson: It took you ten years to find your Charlie in Brendan. Did it take a lot of persuasion? Did you have to do a lot to convince others that he was the right man for you?

Aronofsky: Brendan didn’t need convincing. He hadn’t had an opportunity in 20 years and it was clear to me that he wanted to do it, he was excited and he had something to show everyone. That, as a director, is the most exciting thing. When you have an actor who wants to work and recognizes all the technical and emotional challenges that lie ahead, and he wants to do it, that’s the dream. That was the easy part. For me, it was an intuition. I didn’t know much about his work, but early on he was saying something, and I was like, “That’s a really interesting idea. I had no idea what fan following he had. I’m not really from this generation. I’m Gen X and I think it’s more millennials who are crazy about George of the Jungle, The Mummyand Encino Man. It was delicious but I didn’t understand at all. It wasn’t like a calculation like, ‘Oh, I’m going to bring this guy back, and there’s going to be this amazing, heartfelt feeling for him.’ I had no idea. I remember going to A24, a bit sheepish, with my pick and saying, “I want to do this with Brendan Fraser.” They were very equal about it. They didn’t judge him one way or the other. They were just excited for the movie and I don’t know if they got all the popularity, but they didn’t need convincing either. It was a very neutral decision. Look, I’m sure there would have been names that would have freaked them out, and there would have been names that would have made them jump for joy, but I think they were very equal about it and let it be.

Thompson: When I first heard the movie, I was surprised and a bit unsure. He is the biggest surprise for the public because we have never seen him like this.

Aronofsky: Yeah, and I was a lot like you in that I knew he was the right actor for the part but I didn’t understand the fanfare his return was going to cause. I think it’s because he’s really great and it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. As a director, it’s great when there’s a new color in the palette to use for your painting because we haven’t had that voice in a while. That’s what he means to directors around the world because he’s definitely going to work for the rest of his life if he wants to, and that’s exciting. He will do a good job. It’s really interesting.

(L to R) Director Darren Aronofsky and actor Brendan Fraser attend the Whale red carpet … [+] the 79th Venice International Film Festival. WireImage

Thompson: There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Brendan and The whale. What conversations are you having about it?

Aronofsky: The kinds of movies he did were these big, silly movies that never made it to the awards circuit. I remember when we walked into the Venice Film Festival, he had no idea what that meant. I had to break it down for him, like, ‘Oh, that’s what’s going to happen. We will stay at the hotel, and then the boat will come, and then they will photograph us, and so on. I had to go step by step with him. He had no idea of ​​the whole circuit we are on. It’s all new for him and it’s exciting.

Thompson: I was recently at a Q&A on this and Hong Chau said she had never seen a Brendan Fraser movie.

Aronofsky: I think Sadie Sink was probably in a very similar situation. I don’t think any of them really knew what Brendan would bring or why I was giving it to him. They just introduced themselves, but they got very serious when they saw what he was doing and how hard he worked with the obstacle of all the prosthetics. Not that they wouldn’t be unprofessional, but it brought out the big game.

Thompson: You saw the play on a whim ten years ago. If you hadn’t, would you still have found this project?

Aronofsky: I read the review in the New York Times

NOW

, which was mixed, but it felt incredibly interesting to me, and I just went with that instinct. I remember very, very clearly the experience afterwards for what it was. Certainly, I could have missed it and been out of town or decided not to go to the theater that night, and I wonder if that would have surfaced in my consciousness. Over the ten years while it sat there, many directors became interested in it. Tom Ford, George Clooney and Janicza Bravo all became interested in this project at different times. The material would probably have been found by one of them or another director and would have come to the screen in a different way.

The whale hits theaters Friday, December 9, 2022.