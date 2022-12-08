Jerrod Carmichael to host the Golden Globes when they return to NBC Daily Press





LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globe Awards next month, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film trying to make a comeback after being knocked down by a scandal. Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his HBO special Rothaniel, will be the rare black host at a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing black-led projects and performances. Thursday’s announcement comes about a month before the Jan. 12 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Globes and their parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, to make changes after a damaging 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed its inner workings, including that it hadn’t had a black member since at least 2002. The Globes have since diversified their membership and NBC has restored its telecast, but it remains to be seen how its televised return will be received. Nominations for the ceremony will be announced on Monday. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show is calling on to kick off awards season, HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. Carmichael won an Emmy Award in September for writing Rothaniel, a stand-up special in which he reveled in being gay. The Globes have often gone hostless, but beginning in 2010 they have tapped the comedic talents of Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and others to liven up the show and roast its attendees, with frequent HFPA ribs included. Louis Gossett Jr. was one of three hosts in 1993, and Access Hollywood host Shaun Robinson shared hosting duties in 2007. Carmichael will also be the rare solo host. Gervais, who has hosted alone five times, and Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have been the only other solo hosts since NBC began airing the show in 1995.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.com/entertainment/ct-ent-golden-globes-2023-20221208-5f76puzokfdf3l5clm6fpchroe-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos