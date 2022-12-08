Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals gender pay gap in Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making her career debut as she finally earns the same salary as her male co-stars. Chopra Jonas, who has appeared in Bollywood since 2001, has announced that her salary will match her male counterparts for the first time in the upcoming Prime Video Citadel series. Co-created by the Russo Brothers, the sci-fi series follows Chopra Jonas’ Hollywood foray into films like Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and The Matrix Resurrections as the ABC Quantico series. “I never had pay parity in Bollywood,” Chopra Jonas said during the BBC’s 100 Women interview (via The Independent). “I would get about 10% of my male co-actor’s salary.” Chopra Jonas continued: “[The pay gap] is big, very big. And so many women still face it. I’m sure if I were to work with a male co-actor now in Bollywood, I would too. My generation of actresses definitely asked [for equal pay]. We asked, but we didn’t get it. Related Related Chopra Jonas added that the dynamic on set is also tied to gender, not just paychecks. “I was totally okay with sitting on set for hours while my male co-actor took his time, whenever he wanted to show up on set, deciding when we were going to shoot,” said said Chopra Jonas. She added that she had to endure racial slurs like “black cat” and “gloomy” from critics. “I mean, what does ‘dark’ even mean in a country where we’re literally all brown?” said the Indian actress. “I didn’t think I was pretty enough, I felt I had to work a lot harder, although I thought I was probably a bit more talented than my fellow Caucasian actors. But I thought it was true because it was so normalized. It comes from our colonial past of course, it’s not even 100 years since we got rid of the British Raj, so we still cling to that I think. But it’s up to our generation to break those ties and change them so that the next generation doesn’t inherit the value placed on fair skin. Chopra Jonas has previously admitted that a director told her to have cosmetic surgery to land roles in Hollywood shortly after being crowned Miss World in 2000. “After a few minutes of conversation, the director/producer told me to get up and shoot for him,” Chopra Jonas wrote in her 2021 memoir Unfinished. long and hard, assessed me, then suggested I get my boobs done, fix my jawline, and add some more padding to my butt If I wanted to be an actress, he said my proportions needed to be “corrected” and he knew a great doctor [Los Angeles] he could send me there. My manager at the time agreed with the assessment. Registration: Stay up to date on the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

https://www.indiewire.com/2022/12/priyanka-chopra-jonas-bollywood-gender-pay-gap-1234789268/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals gender pay gap in Bollywood

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldtimetodays.com/priyanka-chopra-jonas-reveals-the-gender-pay-gap-in-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos