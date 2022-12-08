Ambler, Pa. actor stars in ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’





The entire second season of The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers is streaming right now on Disney+. The franchise stars a 16-year-old Maxwell Simkin of Ambler, Montgomery County as Nick “The Stick” Ganz, in this new generation of stories based on the classic hockey movie. Simkins says he was inspired to act by watching Disney Channel shows, and he’s since appeared in “Bizaardvark” and “Kim Possible” on that network, and now he’s a “Mighty Duck.” “It’s a crazy feeling to know that I can make people’s lives better,” Simkins said of his ability to connect with young fans like he did with his favorite Disney stars. “It’s crazy.” Our Alicia Vitarelli first interviewed Maxwell eight years ago right here at 6abc. He was 8 years old and starred in a movie called “Love, The Coopers”. It was his very first TV interview. That was half his life ago. “It’s surreal,” says Simkins. “So much time has passed and I’ve been able to accomplish so much. I’m very proud of everything I’ve done.” He’s also very honest about his own struggles, hoping to inspire other kids along the way. “I’ve dealt with bullies and had issues here and there like everyone else,” Simkins said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down, but how many times you get back up. I think that really shows character and strength. I think that matters more than anything.” Maxwell says humor has helped him through his own tough times, and he tries to pay for it by making others laugh. He is also a musician and rapper. Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

