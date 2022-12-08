Hollywood star Sandra Bullock sells San Diego County hideaway for $5.6 million – NBC 7 San Diego





The fact that Miss Congeniality herself had a home in North San Diego County was one of her best-kept secrets. The luxurious San Bullock stretch, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and carefully crafted interior design, sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a company spokeswoman. local real estate. The ‘The Proposal’ star’s home sat atop a 91-acre property filled with avocado and citrus trees and lush views. Inside the breathtaking Valley Center home features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, while outside, a chicken coop, swimming pool and gated driveway await. Did his Hollywood friends want a private crash pad? A prefab house on the property has three bedrooms. You might have missed a chance to bring this celeb home because she rocked pretty quickly. The property on Couser Canyon Road had been on the market for less than 60 days, selling on November 9. The spacious playground was originally listed for $6 million, before being purchased by an LLC named IAAA. For those shocked to learn that Bullock had a home in San Diego, the media might be even more surprised than we were, anyway. Realtor Kay O’Hara, who handled the sale, told Kelly Portman that HomeSmart Realty West that the spread was the only home Sandra had and the paparazzi didn’t know she had, so she had a lot of privacy there. The sale was secret even from OHara’s colleagues, Portman said, telling NBC 7 that O’Hara was the agent for the sale when Bullock originally bought the property and was also very protective of privacy. from Bullock this time around. OHara kept the sale confidential out of respect for the Bird Box star, telling her colleagues only that the sale involved a celebrity but was being conducted in the name of a trust. Real estate company employees didn’t learn who the seller was until they read about it in the LA Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsandiego.com/entertainment/the-scene/hollywood-star-sandra-bullock-sells-san-diego-county-hideaway-for-5-6-million/3115040/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos