



The new culture wing at the Smithsonians National Museum of American History will show how entertainment plays a role in shaping the national conversation through two new exhibit galleries opening Dec. 9. The Ray and Dagmar Dolby Hall of American Culture will host Entertainment Nation/Nacion del espectaculo in a 7,200 square foot gallery with the Smithsonians for the first dedicated exploration of entertainment history. The Marcia and Frank Carlucci Culture and Arts Hall provides a changing gallery for a rich rotation of performances that will draw on the museum’s extensive collections. The inaugural exhibition will be (re)Framing Conversations: Richard Avedon Photographs 1946-1965, featuring 20 iconic black and white portraits in a setting that invites discussion. The power of American culture will be on full display through our unparalleled collections and thoughtful scholarship, said Anthea M. Hartig, Director Elizabeth MacMillan of the National Museum of American History. These galleries will transform the way our visitors experience entertainment in new and unexpected ways, expanding the promise of our democracy. At the heart of the Culture Wing is the Nicholas F. and Eugenia Taubman Music Room with side displays of the museum’s fascinating collections of jazz and classical instruments. The room is flanked by two showcases showcasing recent acquisitions of artistic and cultural collections. Exhibits include the famous Maya Angelous typewriter and a basketball jersey worn by teenager Giannis Antetokounmpo before he became a National Basketball Association player. The Pause & Replay installation space offers visitors the opportunity to recharge their batteries and reminisce about video games and take a nostalgic look through archival footage, animations and retro games. Both galleries are designed with accessibility features and universal design principles and present content in a fully bilingual English and Spanish format. Visitors will enter the third-floor wing through the Ray Dolby Gateway to Culture, which opened in fall 2018 and showcases music and sound through the Americas Listening exhibit. It focuses on the audience’s experience with recorded sound, including five of the innovations that made them listen: the Thomas Edisons phonograph, the Alexander Graham Bells graphophone, the Emile Berliners gramophone, the Ray Dolbys noise reduction system and the Apple iPod. This exhibit leads to Culture Wings’ signature object, a 14-foot stained glass window, one of four that originally graced the Victor Company headquarters tower in Camden, New Jersey. His image as Nipper, the dog listening to his master’s recorded voice, became RCA’s trademark. The opening festival will take place in December 918 with visitors invited to participate in dynamic conversations about the cultural impact of entertainment, intimate discussions with curators, previews of objects from national collections and film screenings of classics from pop culture The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Batman (1989). Daily activities will include family crafts, pop-up concerts and photo ops with beloved characters from film and TV. More information is available on the museums website. Through unrivaled collections, rigorous research, and dynamic public outreach, the National Museum of American History explores the infinite richness and complexity of American history. It helps people understand the past in order to make sense of the present and shape a more humane future. The museum is located on Constitution Avenue NW, between 12th and 14th Streets, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed December 25). Free entry. For more information, visit http://americanhistory.si.edu. For information about the Smithsonian, the public can call (202) 633-1000. # # # TR-408-2022

