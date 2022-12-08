Christmas carol actor likes to get people into the spirit of the season

December 8, 2022

By Tom Pedulla

Jonathan Kruk has never been so jolly as he performs A Christmas Carol every weekend this month at The Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow.

Audiences, not to mention a sense of normalcy, are returning after the pandemic has had a huge impact on the financial and emotional well-being of artists such as Kruk and Erika Lieberman, a harpist who complements him as he recounts the inspiring masterpiece of Charles Dickens.

I really had a hard time. I got into debt, said Kruk, 67, who has steadily earned a reputation throughout the Hudson Valley as a master storyteller over the past three decades.

He fulfilled his obligations through the help of friends and donors until he could return to the stage he savored. He recently helped light up Halloween by bringing Washington Irvings The Legend of Sleepy Hollow to life like few can. It will mark the holiday season with 28 scheduled performances of A Christmas Carol.

For Kruk, the opportunity to tell Dickens the story of the transformation of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is more appreciated than ever.

I get to see people up close and have them come after A Christmas Carol and say, ‘You got me in the Christmas spirit,’ said Kruk, who grew up in nearby Katonah. . I can shake their hand and give them a hug and say, I’m glad to hear that. This is what sustains me during the pandemic and beyond.

A Christmas Carol offers a powerful message to atheists, agnostics, and those of all faiths.

In many ways this is my favorite story to tell because it is about hope for redemption. We all have a little Scrooge inside, Kruk said. If an obnoxious old stingy of a miserly Ebenezer Scrooge can be redeemed, transformed, there is hope for all of us to bring out our best and shine and be generous. It’s timeless, history. It is aimed at people of all tendencies.

Kruk first recognized his gift for entertainment when he told bedtime stories to James, his 12-year-old younger brother. The Holy Cross graduate first helped support himself by running a business that dealt with indoor plants, including those owned by Henry Kissinger and ESPN.

He sold this business around 1990. He developed his skills by attending over 1,000 children’s parties over the next 10 years. He learned to be unfazed when youngsters thought throwing toys at him was great fun.

Loud schools, libraries and public parks also provided venues for his talent, which was featured on The Today Show. He has performed The Legend of Sleepy Hollow for 25 years, A Christmas Carol for 12 years.

He’s never experienced the bright lights of Broadway, and that suits him. There’s no place he’d rather be during the holiday season than the Old Dutch Church.

Its enchanting being in this simple and sacred old Dutch church with the pale light shining from the moon through the headstones through the old corrugated glass to the stern pews making you sit at the story, a Kruk said. It’s a little chilly. Everything is lit by candlelight.

And it all answers what Dickens said at the beginning of the story. I hope this little ghost of a story doesn’t put you off, but rather puts you in the spirit of the season. And that’s my calling, to put people in the spirit of the season at this time of year.

Lieberman provides the perfect accompaniment with his masterful harp playing. It’s ethereal, and with every touch of the harp string, it touches a heartstring, Kruk said. It immediately transports people into the story. I walk through the door, which she opens.

Lieberman describes Kruk as a wonderful creative mind. It evokes memories of the late comedian Robin Williams in his ability to instantly change voices and characters.

It goes from one to the other so quickly you don’t even know what’s going on, Lieberman said. You meet all these different people in the blink of an eye. He really embodies them. It’s just amazing to watch.

For artists and their fans, these magical moments are savored like never before.

To see all those smiling faces, Lieberman said, there’s nothing like it.

