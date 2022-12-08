Entertainment
Octavia Spencer cries as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
Octavia Spencer was overwhelmed with emotion as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on Thursday.
The star, 52, dabbed away tears with a handkerchief as she waited to accept the special honour, and was joined by a number of celebrity friends, including her The Help co-stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney, as well as his co-star Will Ferrell.
The Academy Award winner looked amazing for the occasion, wearing an elegant black peplum dress and cheetah heeled sandals.
The star accessorized her chic look with a silver bracelet and silver drop earrings.
The Alabama-born artist wore her black tresses parted in the middle and falling in bouncy curls.
On the glam side, Octavia opted for bronze eyeshadow and cranberry lipstick.
Octavia – who was the first black actress to receive Oscar nominations in consecutive years – was also supported by some of her Hollywood friends on the special day.
Her The Help co-star Allison Janney, 63, was seen talking to the crowd in a black blazer over a striped dress.
The ladies were then seen sharing a warm hug on stage.
Her fellow Help co-star Viola Davis, 57, was also there to support Octavia, along with husband Julius Tennon.
Viola looked amazing like never before in a black leather jumpsuit, black coat and matching heels
Meanwhile, Julius wore a gray blazer, trendy light jeans and black boots for the occasion.
Also in attendance was actor Will Ferrell, 55, who looked dapper in a gray suit, blue shirt and red tie.
He was seen praising the actress who stood next to him and seemed touched by her words.
The comedian also posed for a group photo with Allison and Octavia.
Spencer and Farrell co-star in Spirited, the Apple TV+ musical retelling of A Christmas Carol, which premiered Nov. 18.
Aubie the Tiger – the mascot of Spencer’s alma mater, Auburn University – also made an appearance at the ceremony.
The actress’ star is the 2,742nd since completing the Walk of Fame in 1961.
Upon learning that she would be receiving the honor, Spencer revealed that she was speechless.
‘How do you respond to that? Knowing that you will forever be part of the mythology of this city. It was a rare moment when I just couldn’t think of anything to say,’ she said Variety.
“It’s a place where you can actually see that bygone era of stars who are no longer with it. And you can actually reach out and touch their star. This can make it accessible to people. It’s just a rare and huge honour,” she added.
