Investor alleges Chetrit cut him out of Hollywood Beach deal

An investor alleges that New York mega-developer Joseph Chetrit and a Miami lawyer conspired to eliminate him from a lucrative deal to redevelop the Hollywood Beach Resort.

Miami-based private equity real estate firm EquiShares, led by CEO Matt Press, says it brought Chetrit and his company Chetrit Group into a deal to form a partnership that would redevelop the beachfront condo and commercial property. But instead, EquiShares alleges Chetrit set up a corporation with the help of Miami attorney Oren Lieber to buy out all of the condo units, take control of the property and push the press to the sidelines, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. .

Chetrit did not respond to requests for comment. Lieber declined to comment. Chetrit has yet to file a response in court to the allegations.

Chetrits’ plans to redo the struggling property at 101 North Ocean Drive caused a stir in Hollywood. Over the years, developers have tried unsuccessfully to take control of the condominium association and revamp the nearly 100-year-old property that spans 10 acres of beachfront land. Chetrit, who has already redeemed about 90% of the residential units, according to the lawsuit, appears to have the money and the experience to do so.

The EquiShares lawsuit alleges that Press originally scouted the Hollywood Beach deal and brought Chetrit to the project in 2019. The two had previously worked together on a wallet deal in Virginia where EquiSharess’ role was an initiator , and Chetrit and his company would provide capital, according to the lawsuit. This agreement was structured as a joint venture partnership.

The press claims in the lawsuit that he made a similar deal with Chetrit for the Hollywood Beach property. Chetrit would contribute capital, while EquiShares would receive equity into the project for setting up the deal and assisting with operations and labor.

EquiShares said it was in talks with other developers to join the project, but Chetrit told Press the Chetrit Group did not need another partner, according to the lawsuit. Chetrit also suggested law firm Ritter Zaretsky Lieber & Jaime and attorney Oren Lieber to represent them and help with their partnership deal.

The deal needed a big push. Before development can begin, Chetrit and EquiShares would have to buy out the majority of the property’s 400 individual units.

The press job was to convince the chairman of the board that the Chetrit Group/EquiShares proposal was better than other competing offers, the lawsuit says. He also used a broker to negotiate the sale of the residential units, while he handled the sale of the commercial units, according to the lawsuit.

But to buy out the residential units, Chetrit and Lieber then set up a company called Hollywood Horizons, according to the lawsuit. Hollywood Horizons named Jonathan Chetrit, son of Joseph Chetrit, as sole director.

In the lawsuit, Press claims he asked Lieber about Hollywood Horizons, but Lieber assured Press he didn’t need to be part of the entity. It was the partnership agreement with Chetrit and the Chetrit group that mattered.

The press then worked to finalize the partnership agreement in writing. In June last year, Press and Chetrit had a phone call to discuss the partnership deal, in which Chetrit told Press to take a 5% stake, a much lower amount than they had originally agreed, according to the lawsuit.

Joe, I have to tell you that I worked with you in good faith on the Hollywood Beach Resort deal, but I’m starting to feel like it was hijacked from me, Press said in an email. in Chetrit, the lawsuit says.

The press rejected the 5% stake offer. Chetrit then offered Press another deal. It could recruit another group of investors to take a 25% stake in the project and the Chetrit group would retain a 75% stake. Under the deal, EquiShares would receive 10% of Chetrit Group’s 75% stake and an additional stake from the third-party investor, according to the lawsuit.

The press says he has accepted this revised agreement. However, Chetrit and Lieber reportedly refused to put anything in writing, while Press continued to work on the project.

Press eventually retained the services of a separate attorney to represent EquiShares’ interests in the partnership. But it was too late. They found that Hollywood Horizons had already begun closing residential units and Press was kicked out of the deal, according to the lawsuit.

Press’s attorney told Lieber and Chetrit that they were required to provide Press and its investors with the 25% stake. Chetrit responded that the deal with Press was for a 10% profit share, not an equity stake. The press claims they never discussed a profit sharing, the lawsuit says.

I don’t want to be in a situation where I now have to pay ordinary tax income while I have worked and will continue to work on a project for years to come, Press said in an email to Chetrit, according to the trial. I want to be part of the development process, and I want to make sure that my 10% is protected and that I have a right to the books and the overall project.

Chetrit reportedly replied, The active party in this agreement is Chetrit, we are not partnering.

The press said that after reviewing the profit share, he refused to accept the terms of the deal. EquiShares is suing Chetrit and Chetrit Group for fraud. He is suing Ritter Zaretsky Lieber & Jaime LLP and Oren Lieber for aiding and abetting fraud.