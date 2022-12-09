



National football finals (classes 1M, 1S, rural) All games are played at Tallahassees Gene Cox Stadium. Admission is $17 through GoFan, which already includes a $2 parking fee. Class 1M Clearwater Central Catholic (12-1) vs. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (12-0), 7. tonight How they got here:Clearwater Central Catholic d. Indian Rocks Christian 63-12, d. Carrollwood Day 21-11, d. Christian of Jacksonville University 34-29. Chaminade-Madonna d. Hollywood Avante Garde Academy 48-0, m. West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman 49-16, d. Miami Tru North Classical Academy 56-0. Heads of Statistics Category Clearwater Central Catholic Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna passing yards Jershaun Newton, 2,113 (23 touchdowns) Cedrick Bailey, 2,981 (42 touchdowns) Ground course Lenwood Sapp, 1212 (15 TND) Davion Gause, 956 (17 TND) Reception course Nate Johnson III, 895 (8 touchdowns) Jeremiah Smith, 960 (18 TND) Tackles Andy Jaffe, 110 years old Jenon Junius, 110 years old Bags Carson Schiavello, 6 years old Zach Crothers, 14 interceptions Two tied with four. Chris Ewald, 4 years old Outlook After being close for so many years, Clearwater Central Catholic passed the state semifinal hurdle in spectacular fashion to claim the title for the second time in school history. Now, the Marauders will attempt to become the first school in Pinellas County to win an 11-a-side football state title (the county has numerous eight-a-side titles, including two back-to-back by Shorecrest). CCC did it with last-minute flair, rallying to beat Jacksonville University Christian 34-29. Down 29-27, the Marauders got a fourth save just inches away, then went 80 yards in the final two minutes for the go-ahead score on a pass from Jershaun Newton to Nate Johnson III. This extended CCC’s winning streak to 11 games. Now comes the hardest part. To keep that streak intact and bring home an elusive state title, the Marauders must pass defending state champion Chaminade-Madonna. The undefeated Lions are ranked No. 1 in the class, No. 3 overall in the state and No. 5 nationally according to MaxPreps. This is their seventh consecutive final appearance. They have four titles in that span, including three consecutive championships from 2017-19. Chaminade has beaten CCC in the semi-finals every time in those three years of titles. But these setbacks only motivated the Marauders. The offense could be the best in school history. Jershaun Newton passed for over 2,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000. CCC has another 1,000 yard rusher in Lenwood Sapp and a receiver, Nate Johnson III, who is 105 yards away from reaching 1,000 . Maintaining their production, however, could be difficult. The Lions have posted shutouts in six of their last games. On defense, CCC will have to contain Chaminades’ powerful aerial offense, led by quarterback Cedrick Bailey, who has thrown for 42 touchdowns this season. Still, the Lions schedule was packed with tough matches in the first month of the season. They have only faced three teams with winning records since then and have not been involved in a competitive contest for almost two months. The Marauders, meanwhile, know how to win close games, rallying to beat Jesuit in the regular season and Jacksonville University Christian both on the road.

