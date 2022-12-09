“Octavia’s Day!” Oscar winner Octavia Spencer gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star – NBC Los Angeles





A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday in honor of Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that went from one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including that of Best Supporting Actress in 2012. Will Farrell and Allison Janney joined spencer during the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6623 Hollywood Blvd., across from Ballet Hollywood, between Cherokee and Whitley avenues. The ceremony will also include an appearance by Aubie the Tiger, the costumed mascot of Spencer’s alma mater, Auburn University. Spencer co-stars with Farrell in “Spirited,” the Apple TV+ musical narrating “A Christmas Carol” which premiered on the streaming service Nov. 18. “, which won Spencer her Oscar for her portrayal of a maid in Jackson, Mississippi in 1963. The star is the 2,742nd since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony was broadcast on the Walk of Fame website. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: View of the star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia Spencer on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) At one point, a heckler passing down the street was shouting in the middle of Ferrell’s speech. He retorted, “Not Octavia’s day!” and “keep moving!” Ferrell then joked that Spencer’s featured location was much better than his. “My star is way down in East LA past Kaiser Permanente,” he joked. “Every time I go for my physical, I shine my star.” Born May 25, 1970, in Montgomery, Alabama, Spencer had been a casting assistant who made her film debut with a one-line role in the 1996 legal drama, “A Time to Kill,” portraying the nurse. dealing with the law student played by Sandra Bullock. It was the first of at least 16 times that Spencer has portrayed a nurse. Spencer’s first leading role was a four-episode arc as an immigration-loving social worker in the 2007 ABC comedy-drama “Ugly Betty.” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for Octavia Spencer on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Spencer also received Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations in 2017 for her portrayal of mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in “Hidden Figures” and in 2018 for her role as a housekeeper in a secret government laboratory in “The Shape.” of Water”. Spencer was the first black actress to receive Oscar nominations in consecutive years. Her three nominations are second among black actresses behind Viola Davis, a costar of Spencer in “The Help.” Spencer’s other film credits include: “Fruitvale Station”,

“The shack”

“Luke”

“Mom”

“The witches”

“Halloween II”

“Crushed”

“Snowdrop”

“Rise”

“Insurgent”

“Alleviating”

“Gifted”

“Instant Family”

“Coach Carter”

“Being John Malkovich”

“Bad Santa”

“Bad Santa 2”

“Ahead” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Will Ferrell, Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Mitch O’Farrell attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia Spencer on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Spencer received a 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her starring role in the 2020 Netflix limited series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker” about the care mogul hair and cosmetics. Spencer starred in Fox’s short-lived medical drama “Red Band Society” and had a recurring role on the CBS comedy “Mom.” His other TV credits include ‘ER’, ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Spencer’s current series, “Truth Be Told,” will begin its third season on January 20 on Apple TV+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/entertainment/watch-octavia-spencer-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star/3050995/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos