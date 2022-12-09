New docuseries explores the deaths of three ‘Glee’ actors





A new trailer for The Price of Glee, a three-part limited series on the Fox series Glee, discusses the role fame played in the deaths of three actors from the hit TV series. In the 11 years since the show’s debut in May 2009, three of the show’s main cast members have died, the trailer for the documentary Investigation Discovery points out in its opening seconds. As crescendos of dramatic music, the trailer displays footage of a makeshift memorial for Cory Monteith, who died at age 31 of a drug overdose in 2013; scenes from Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera died aged 33 in 2020; and a photo of Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018. I don’t mean the C-word, the curse word, but that’s where your mind goes, says one interview subject. The trailer features themes of fame and media attention about young stars who broke out with Glee. Seemingly overnight, as the popularity of the Ryan Murphys Fox series exploded, the newcomers became household names. The bigger the show, the smaller their worlds become, says another interviewee. Later, the same interviewee said his first reaction to their deaths was blame and that he always felt like there was someone to blame. The series’ surviving cast members are notably absent from the trailer, though Riveras’ father does appear and remarks, Fame can be toxic. I knew that was the top of the mountain for Naya, for your child, says George Rivera. It was just surreal. Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez, drowned in Lake Piru in July 2020 after saving her then 4-year-old son while the couple were sailing together. Monteith, who starred as Finn Hudson, a high school football star turned gleek, was the first cast member to die. In 2013, he was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room from an accidental overdose of alcohol and heroin. Fame was hard on him, one of Monteith’s friends tell people after his death. It was something he knew he deserved, but somehow he never really knew how to handle it. Perhaps the most controversial of the deceased actors was Salling, who in late 2015 was arrested on suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography. Salling, who played football jock Noah Puck Puckerman, died by suicide in early 2018. This was days before his sentencing and after he was pleaded guilty at the expense. Co-star Heather Morris defended Salling in a series of tweets in 2020, writing, We haven’t just lost 2 cast members, we’ve lost 3. And it’s SO hard to have to act like the 3rd was invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was part of our family at one point and he was mentally ill. Morris has since backtracked on her comments, sparking outrage when she appeared to excuse Sallings’ actions by saying pedophilia is a disease. The three-part docuseries will premiere January 16 on ID.

