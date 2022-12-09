5 in 5 with Sophia Brown





Take a look at Sophia Brown’s incredible complexion and you’ll see why we *add to cart* every skincare product she even vaguely mentions using. We are joined by The Witcher: Origin of Blood actor at the end of intense press for the upcoming Netflix series and the prequel to the internet’s favorite fantasy series the witcherand somehow her skin looks fresher and more glowing than we ourselves could have hoped for (even after applying a full face Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter). Luckily for us, we’re on set shooting the final episode of SHE UKfrom the “5 in 5” series and Brown shares her skin care tips. ‘I find hyaluronic acid a bit thick so I dilute it a bit with the PIXI Glow Tonic. I add a few drops and then blend them in,” Brown says, referring to her awesome combo of moisturizers and exfoliators. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. “I don’t know why I ended up mixing these two, I think it was kind of like I wanted to do my skincare routine faster. If I get up in the morning and have to go on the plateau, I have to do the steps faster, so I just started mixing them up. It’s not just time that Brown likes to save, her secret to great skin is also extremely affordable. “It’s super cheap too; you can get both at a department store. Relevant product choices aside, the British actor is vigilant when it comes to the damaging effects of urban smog. “I was filming in the height of summer in London and the pollution is really out of scale – you don’t know what’s clogging your skin and what you’re taking home. So it’s just about getting an oil-based cleanser and really getting the dirt trapped in my skin out. Buy Sophia’s 5 in 5 cleaner “I love it so much I’ve used it all, and it’s a really big tub. It’s so perfect for really getting rid of makeup. 2% Hyaluronic Acid + B5 Hydration Support Formula “I’ve used so much that I now have to pour the jar into my hand, but it usually comes with a little pipette.” Luminous tonic “I usually find hyaluronic acid a bit too thick, so I mix it with the PIXI Glow Tonic – add a few drops and mix it all together.” Concentrated Milk-Cream ‘I love this product so much. I just put it all over my face and especially my neck. Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF30 “I mostly put it under my eyes and on my eyes because my friend said it was the thinnest skin you have on your face.” Watch the full 5 in 5 of Sophia in the video at the top of this article and watch The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix starting Christmas Day

