YouTube stars like MrBeast are now invited to an exclusive Hollywood party, but 100 million subscribers might be better business

The holiday season is usually a mix of people and purposes, but the hosts this year intend to cross paths with movie stars with those from the exo planets of Hollywood. Youtube and Tik Tok. So, will Robert DeNiro profit from trade secrets this year with PewDiePie? What will Leonardo Di Caprio entrust to MrBeast or Liza Kushy or Bryan Lourd to FaZeApex?

Peter Bart: Pre-Revival royals reveled in Hollywood villainy, but William-And-Kate show avoids family rivalries

YouTube Streamy Awards 2022 winners list: Charli D’Amelio, MissDarcei, MrBeast and Cooking With Lynja among winners

Peter Bart: Shakespearian subplots threaten Bob Iger’s second act

Most Hollywood stars have probably never heard of Brian Awardis, but the 26-year-old with 22 million YouTube subscribers drew lines around the block this week at FaZeClans sanctum sanctorum.

Benchmarks of these outliers, after all, are great. MrBeast with 117 million subscribers and fellow YouTuber Unspeakable reportedly earned $54 million and $28.5 million respectively last year, so why don’t they mingle with the movie stars, who face streams declining revenue?

YouTube superstars like MrBeast or, more appealingly like YuYu or Hudo, may not have been nominated for Oscars or graduated from Julliard, but they are heroic figures for newcomers like Adam Fine, who is rising through the ranks of online fame. There is a new world order in show business, which involves new sets of rules as well as new platforms.

I ran into Fine, not at a Hollywood party, but on a golf course with his clubs, camera and tripod. It was a quiet reflection setting because Fine, like PewDiePie, is a busy YouTube entrepreneur.

Two years ago, the 34-year-old software salesman was near death with a diseased liver, his name on a long waiting list for a transplant. His promise: If I ever make it to the top of the list, I want to build not just a new life, but a life worth living.

Like many social media stars, Fine didn’t have much expertise. I’m not a gifted athlete, he said. At 5-foot-6, he doesn’t boast ripped abs or even ripples if he were a golfer.

But he started playing. Then set out the shooting and editing. The sponsors began to nibble. Golf courses waived their playing rights. YouTube nodded.

I caught up with several of Fines’ fifteen-minute videos on the NotaScratchGolfer channel and found him to be an awesome man with a day off. And a permanent round of golf.

Fine now earns $100,000 a year and next year he will probably double that. Clothing companies and a sports betting site showed interest, as did agents. Top clubs like Pebble Beach are supportive and waive some fees.

Fine may not be on next year’s list of Hollywood parties, but he’s built a life worth living. He also joined the new army of self-propelled wannabes who found a way around Hollywood’s wall of opposition.

They don’t have to beg anyone to watch their audition tapes. More importantly, they don’t have to prove their talent because in most cases they don’t have much.

Brian Awardis, 26, from San Diego, performs high-profile pranks and other random stunts and, under the handle FaZeBug, has 22 million YouTube subscribers. The Los Angeles Times photographed him this

week as he punched fans in a disorganized foray into Hollywood.

FaZeBug, now part of FaZe Clan, went public in a reverse merger valued at $725 million, according to The Times. The shares have had their ups and downs, but the company is committed to strong management under Yousef Abdelfatah, known online as FaZeApex.

So is there a long-term future for the FaZe Clans, and even the Adam Fines, in the brave new post-bitcoin world of tech stocks?

Or will Adam Fine focus on his golf and Brian Awardis on his stunts without the caress of Wall Street? Maybe even without the invitations to the Hollywood party?

