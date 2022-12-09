Kang Actor Details His Deep Inspirations For Ant-Man 3 Villain Role

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors describes some of the deep inspirations he drew on to create his version of Kang in the upcoming sequel. Serving as the first film of the MCU’s Phase 5, the upcoming third entry in Paul Rudd’s Marvel franchise is slated for release next February. The film, which sees the return of director Peyton Reed, is set to be Ant-Man’s biggest installment to date, serving as the official debut for Kang the Conqueror. A variant of Kang first appeared in Loki Season 1 finale, but this new version of the character is set to be the central villain of Phase 6.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

With Kang poised to be the next Thanos-level threat for the Avengers to defeat, Majors, in a recent interview with CinePOPreveals some of his inspirations for developing the awesome new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nasty. Part of the actor’s preparation for the role included looking back at other avengers villains like Loki, Ultron, and Thanos, but Majors reveals he drew inspiration from a host of other sources as well, and the character’s importance isn’t lost on him. Check out the actor’s full comment below:

“It’s funny, because I’ve been there and I’ve looked at Ultron, I’ve looked at Loki, I’ve looked at Thanos. And I had an idea, just for me, of what I wanted to bring to the MCU through Kang. And there’s a certain requirement that has to happen. “I think Ultron and Loki and Thanos, I think those would be the ultimate villains or anti-heroes. They all had very interesting qualities to them and some of them shared qualities, which is just a necessity to take up the torch. And so once I took them out and put them in the Kang soup, I then looked, ‘What do we need for this period?’ “Our generation, what we represent, what is a big bad for us? What are our children going to see? What are our partners going to see? What are our leaders going to see? that our zeitgeist, in quotes, What are we conjuring up? What’s in the subconscious of our time now? And Marvel has, in my opinion, the biggest entertainment platform. And so to bring the big bad, the big bad has to represent so many things and has to be connected to so many things. So I read the newspaper, I looked at history books…I talked to the people, I look at my child, I talk to my partner What are we afraid of right now? Is that what we’re afraid of? deepest insecurities as a society.

Related: How Powerful Is Kang The Conqueror Compared To The Avengers





How Kang Could Be Even More Dangerous Than Thanos

After being teased throughout Phases 1 and 2, Josh Brolin’s Thanos arrival in Avengers: Infinity War made it clear that he was the most powerful enemy the MCU has ever seen. The villain had the brute strength of the Hulk and the intelligence of Mark Ruffalo, which was only amplified when he obtained all 6 Infinity Stones. Plus, Thanos actually wins in Avengers: Infinity Warhis victory only having been undone after Tony Stark and his companions used time travel in Avengers: Endgame. Kang, on the other hand, is essentially a master of time, which means his actions won’t be so easily undone if the Avengers find themselves defeated once again.

If the character stays true to his comic book counterpart, Kang’s abilities will surpass Thanos’ in many ways. Kang has a genius intellect in addition to being a gifted military strategist. When combined with his futuristic armor (which was already shown in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer), a time-traveling ship, highly advanced weaponry, and an army of potentially trillions of soldiers, Majors’ villain is shaping up to be a threat like the MCU has never seen. However, in order to prevent Kang from being overpowered compared to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, it’s possible that Majors’ villain will be toned down when introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It remains to be seen how Kang will compare to Thanos, Loki, and Ultron, but Majors’ vast amount of research and general thoughts on the role suggest he takes the responsibility very seriously. Thanos represents the biggest and most powerful villain to appear in the MCU so far, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could change that, potentially setting up what’s to come in both avengers entered Phase 6. With a release date just over 2 months away, it thankfully won’t be long before fans get to see Majors’ villain in action for the first time.

More: Kang’s Quantumania Appearance Has A Silly Villain Problem To Avoid

Source: CinePOP