Heckler shut down at Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame ceremony

Octavia Spencer was tearing up from the start on Thursday against her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, where genuine love for the actor was in the air on a level rarely seen at such events.

Along with her friend Allison Janney and Spirited co-star Will Ferrell took to the stage and attendees, including actors Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Mekhi Pfifer and director Tate Taylor Spencer, dabbed their eyes before she even not be invited on stage. Even the proper presence of Auburn University’s mascot, Aubie the Tiger, couldn’t keep the tears at bay.

Later, when Spencer took the mic, she explained that she was trying to stay together because I know I haven’t taken all my pictures yet and I want my makeup to look pretty.

She would certainly succeed in the effort, as the photos taken later on Thursday prove.

Octavia Spencer speaks at the Thursday ceremony. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

However, there was an annoying hitch along the way.

As Ferrell began to talk about Spencer’s new star in front of the Hollywood Ballet, compared to his own star location throughout East Los Angeles in front of the Kaiser Permanente, he said a man on the street began loudly heckling the event, stating among other things that he was celebrating rich people.

The Anchorman star took to the skies to protect her friends during a special moment.

Not Octavias day!, he shouted as Spencer tried to chase him away. Keep it moving. Keep it moving. The wax museums there. This thing is wide open.

Ferrell followed several times as the man continued to scream.

He has powerful lungs. He uses his diaphragm, the comedian said as audience members burst into laughter. Louder please. They can’t hear you at the Alhambra, he added later.

Then, as he prepared to quit after praising Spencer as literally the best and no one deserved that star anymore, he improvised: Is this guy next? Is he supposed to talk? Weird in sweatpants, is he here?

Should I just go tackle him?

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer address the heckler during his Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Luckily the next speaker was actually Janney, a friend of the Spencers since 1998. I’m so glad that gentleman is gone, she said softly as she stepped onto the stage.

Janney told the story of meeting the woman who would later win the Oscar for Supporting Actress in 2012. Janney was at a party where, in another room, Spencer was laughing loudly as she told friends that she had been cast in her 28th role as a two-line nurse, seemingly a step up from the bus driver cast that failed to make it out. the living movie. Janney had to see who the person was.

Anyone who could have a sense of humor about the struggles of making it in Hollywood had to be in my life, and of course I wanted to work with her, Janney said. The two would go on to do The Help together.

Spencer, an Auburn graduate, recalled driving to Los Angeles from Montgomery, Alabama 26 years ago in a 10-year-old car with $3,000, her suitcase, a 40-inch tube TV and his dreams.

It took me a minute to absorb the depth of this moment, the Hidden Figures star said after accepting a certificate from the City of Los Angeles marking her star ceremony. The culmination of my dreams realized, hard work rewarded after a good but healthy amount of failures and rejections.

Before thanking everyone from her mother to her Truth Be Told family to her stylists who always made me look ripped, Spencer noted that what she didn’t know when she was driving Alabama was how the people I would soon meet would become my LA family. My tribe. The ones I’d complain to when I didn’t get the job or celebrate when I did.

She also thanked her sisters in particular for never freaking out when I called to borrow money for rent.

People can see Spencer’s shiny new star at 6623 Hollywood Blvd., between Cherokee and Whitley avenues.